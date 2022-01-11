Third round of Asian Games Equestrian trials to be held from January 12

The third round of Asian Games Equestrian (show jumping) trials for will take place from January 12-16 at the Amateur Riders Club in Mumbai.

The trials are being organized under the aegis of the Equestrian Federation of India (EFI) at the Mahalakshmi Race Course in Mumbai.

The third round of the Asian Games trials will have two rounds for teams and for individuals to qualify for the prestigious event.

The second round, which was held in December 2021, saw all players display a high spirits coupled with good performances.

The trials will be held in two categories - Show Jumping 1.40 m over two rounds for team qualification and Show Jumping 1.50 m over two rounds for individual qualification. Equestrians aged above 16, from the entire country are touted to participate in the trials.

ARC president prepared for COVID-19 eventuality

The Amateur Riders Club will be playing host to the trials. Shyam Mehta, president of the ARC, said all COVID-19 prevention protocols are in place and will be followed to ensure the trials pass off with any eventuality.

"ARC adheres to strict COVID-19 protocols and guidelines issued by the authorities and governments for the safety of the players and organizers. Considering the importance of the Asian Games trials being national level competitions, in addition to the efforts of the equestrian athletes, hosting this was necessary. We hope to see competition in the third round as this will bring in the best from across the country who will further represent India at the Asian Games this year," he said.

Equestrians Kaevaan Setalvad (Cherokee) and Zahan Setalvad (El Capitan/Quintus) moved closer to realizing their dream of competing at the prestigous Games when they emerged on top in the second round of the show jumping trials.

