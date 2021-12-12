Young equestrians confident of cracking Asian Games code

The equestrian selection for the Asian Games 2022 in show jumping is being held at the Amateur Riders Club in Mumbai. The selection trials, which started on Sunday, will go on until Thursday.

The selection trials are being organized by the Equestrian Federation of India (EFI). Budding equestrian riders from various parts of the country are participating in this event.

The selection trials for the Asian Games will have two rounds for teams and individuals to qualify under the following categories - Show Jumping 1.40m over two rounds for team qualification and Show Jumping 1.50m over two rounds for individual qualification.

The Asian Games selection trials will take place under the supervision of Francis Henry Andre Normandin from France, Maria De Uriarte from Spain and Jody Leonce from Belgium. The judges have been appointed by the Equestrian Federation of India (EFI).

Shyam Mehta, president of the ARC, said the ARC will be hosting two selection trial events for the Asian Games in December and January respectively.

He said:

"In 2021, ARC hosted numerous tournaments including REL qualifiers, FEI jumping world challenge and other events which were happening at regular intervals and occasions. In recent months we have witnessed many youngsters take on the sport by participating in as many practice sessions apart from tournaments. We’re excited to see the competition as this will bring in the best from across the country who will further represent India on the international stage."

Young equestrian riders are confident and excited

Budding equestrian riders sounded confident and excited to do well in the selection trials. Zahan Setalvad, who triumphed in the recently concluded FEI jumping world challenge, spoke to Sportskeeda.

He said the event will help him prepare better for the Asian Games trials.

"Any event is a good experience for the horses as well as the rider. It helps the horses get used to the show atmosphere and the pressure. It also helps that the trials are being held in the ARC as the horses are staying in their own stables as compared to being stabled in the camp. The horses also know the arena as the work over there everyday," Zahan said.

For Yashaan Khambatta, the key is to stick to the basics. The young equestrian hopes to make the most of the trials in Mumbai to cement his berth for the prestigious Asian Games.

"Sticking to the basics is the key to success and I have been working towards the games in the same manner. My goal is to qualify in both the Mumbai trials to secure a spot in the team as it is our home ground, with one of the best facilities for horses and riders. It will be just another day at work for our horses as they work out the same ground daily," Yash explained.

Post the Asian Games trials, Mumbai will play host to the Junior National Equestrian Championship (JNEC) and Senior National Equestrian Championship (SNEC) in December and January respectively.

