Zahan Setalvad aces National Equestrian Championship

Young equestrian Zahan Setalvad aced the National Equestrian Championship for the third time. The budding equestrian has now won the National Championship Grand Prix three times in five appearances.

The National Championship was held at the Amateur Riders' Club (ARC) in Mumbai, where athletes showcased their phenomenal performances and skill sets in various categories of show jumping.

Zahan of ARC secured the top position in the NEC Grade I category and also became the winner of NEC Grand Prix. Zahan rode two horses - Quintus and Caprice in the event.

The Grade I category and the NEC Grand Prix are the toughest categories in the overall NEC event.

Zahan: Showcasing good equestrian skills

In the Grade I category, athletes would need to clear 1.40m and in the Grand Prix they would need to surprass 1.50m hurdle jumps.

In the Grand Prix, Zahan completed his rounds in 77.73 seconds with eight penalties. In this category, Zahan rode his horse Quintus.

In the Grade I show jumping, competing against the likes of Pranay Khare and Keavan Setalvad, Zahan emerged victorious by finishing his rounds in 81.54 seconds. He also had 19 penalties in show jumping, but his feat was just enough for him to win the top spot. In this category, Zahan rode on Caprice.

Speaking after his win, Zahan said he was happy to have overcome all the challenges and emerge victorious.

"I am very grateful that I was able to win the Grade 1 and Grand Prix in this NEC. This is the third time I have become a National Champion in the last five years. It was one of my most difficult competitions due to many obstacles put in the way by representatives of the federation. However, I am glad I came out victorious on the other side," he said.

Also Read Article Continues below

Also read: Moksh Kothari: An athlete to look for in the future

Edited by Diptanil Roy