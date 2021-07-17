Who is Fouaad Mirza? 5 things you didn't know about India's equestrian star

Fouaad Mirza will be the sole equestrian representing India at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. In his debut Games, he will participate in individual eventing. The Indian confirmed his berth at this month's Summer Games in November 2019 when he topped his group in the South East Asia and Oceania qualifiers. Fouaad Mirza is 29 years old and is a native of Bengaluru.

Here are 5 things you probably did not know about Fouaad Mirza

#1. Fouaad Mirza hails from a royal family

Fouaad Mirza's ancestors include a royal from the state of Mysore. One of his forefathers was a horse-trainer from Iran, who came to India in the early 1820s. Of course, he brought his horses along. Fouaad Mirza's great-grandfather, too, was a horse trainer, and his grandfather served in the 61st cavalry at the president’s bodyguard. Fouaad's father, Dr. Hasneyn Mirza, is a polo player and an equestrian veterinarian.

#2. Fouaad Mirza is an Asian Games medalist

Fouaad Mirza scripted history at the Asian Games 2018, when he won two silver medals, ending India's 36-year wait for an equestrian medal.

Fouaad Mirza clinched his two medals in individual eventing and team eventing. In team eventing, he represented India along with Rakesh Kumar, Ashish Malik and Jitendra Singh. Fouaad Mirza was honored with the Arjuna Award in 2019 for his show at the Asian Games.

#3. Fouaad Mirza is the third Indian equestrian to go to Olympics

Fouaad Mirza will be the third equestrian to represent India at the Summer Olympics. Previously, Indrajit Lamba had participated in Atlanta Olympics 1996 and Imtiaz Anees was part of the Indian contingent in Sydney 2000.

#4. Fouaad Mirza's trainer will also compete in Tokyo

Fouaad Mirza is coached by Germany's Sandra Auffarth, a three-time Olympic medal-winner. At London 2012, she won gold in team eventing and bronze in individual eventing. In Rio, she won silver in team eventing. Sandra Auffarth has also qualified for the Tokyo Games.

#5. Fouaad Mirza has a permanent mark below his right eye

When Fouaad Mirza was just six years old, he fell off while riding a horse. The fall left a deep cut under his right eye. The wound healed but it left a permanent scar, something you'll notice in his close-up pictures.

