Who is Fouaad Mirza? Bio, events, horses, achievements, instagram and more

Indian Equestrian Fouaad Mirza will look to continue his impressive run at the 2021 Olympics. Mirza is India's only equestrian at the Olympics in over two decades. He earned a place in the Olympic finals after finishing in the top 25 in jumping (individual). He finished exactly in the 25th position.

Mirza's final is scheduled to be held at 17:15 hrs (IST) today.

#EquestrianEventing



Fouaad & Seigneur finish 25th. The 25 best placed athletes at the end of Dressage, Cross Country and the 1st jumping test qualify to participate in the jumping individual final. Final later to decide medals which will tally all tests. Solid debut. 👏🏽 pic.twitter.com/rwrFwK5BFr — Vinayakk (@vinayakkm) August 2, 2021

Fouaad Mirza childhood:

Mirza is an Indian equestrian. He was born on 6 March 1992. He hailed from a family of equestrians. His father, Dr. Hasneyn Mirza, is an equestrian. Growing up it was all horses around him. That's how Fouaad's inclination towards the sport started growing. He started riding horses when he was just five years old and soon developed a passion for the sport.

Mirza participated in horse riding during his school days. However, he turned pro much later in his career.

Fouaad Mirza major and recent achievements:

Mirza's first participation at the 2014 Jakarta Asian Games was his first multi-sports event competition. In 2018, Fouaad Mirza became an Asian Games silver medallist at the Equestrian Jumping Final as well as a team event in Jakarta.

The next year, Fouaad bagged a gold at CCI3*-S event held in Strzegom, Poland.

Then in 2020, Mirza secured his Olympic cut after finishing first in South East Asia, Oceania group. In 2021, Mirza reached the finals of the Jumping (individual) event in the Tokyo Games.

Major Achievements

Asian Games

Silver Medal - Individual Eventing, 2018 Jakarta

Silver Medal - Team Eventing, 2018 Jakarta

News Flash:

Equestrian: Fouaad Mirza has qualified for Final of Jumping (Individual) event by finishing amongst Top 25 Qualifiers.

How amazing is that 🥳🥳

✨ Final scheduled at 1715 hrs later today.

📷 : @WeAreTeamIndia #Tokyo2020 #Tokyo2020withIndia_AllSports pic.twitter.com/nwrhdFY51O — India_AllSports (@India_AllSports) August 2, 2021

Fouaad Mirza's biography:

Age: 6 March 1992 (age 29)

City: Bangalore, Karnataka, India

Sports/Discipline - Equestrian

Working Ranking - 74

First Olympic Games - 2020 Tokyo Games

Instagram: fouaadmirza

Fouaad Mirza's horse:

Seigneur Medicott

Fouaad Mirza finals time:

Fouaad Mirza's final is scheduled to be held at 17:15 hrs (IST) on August 2.

Fouaad Mirza: Live streaming details

The Olympics will be broadcast live in different languages on the Sony Sports Network in India. You can also livestream the events on the SonyLIV app and website. Doordarshan will telecast India's events at the Tokyo Olympics.

Also read: India in Tokyo Olympics 2021 India Schedule

Edited by Diptanil Roy