$1,000,000,000 worth game becomes the highest selling game of 2023, second best game $300 million away

It was rather surprising that a game that went live in February became the highest selling game of the year. With around six months still remaining, it is expected to see more sales once it goes live on the Nintendo Switch. The title in question is Hogwarts Legacy. Despite being surrounded by controversy, it was widely played by a lot of people all around the globe.

The next game that came closest to such humongous figures in terms of sales is The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Although this title did not see any controversy, it was leaked before release.

Hogwarts Legacy beats The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom to become the highest selling game of 2023

Based on the information released by Warner Brothers during their quarterly earnings call, Hogwarts Legacy has already amassed over a billion dollars in sales. It has sold around $15 million copies worldwide. What's more interesting is that the title will go live on the Nintendo Switch on November 11 after being delayed by four months and is expected to take the number up even higher.

As revealed by Mat Piscatella, an industry analyst working for Circana, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has become the second highest selling game of the year, and that's just based on the physical copies sold.

Although it was leaked before launch, it didn't dissuade fans from purchasing the game. The game is believed to have sold 10 million copies within the first few days of release, a third of what its prequel sold in its entire lifetime.

Mat Piscatella @MatPiscatella The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom was the best-selling game of May 2023, instantly becoming the #2 best-selling title of 2023 year-to-date, despite only physical sales from Nintendo being included in the best-selling titles charts. The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom was the best-selling game of May 2023, instantly becoming the #2 best-selling title of 2023 year-to-date, despite only physical sales from Nintendo being included in the best-selling titles charts.

Here's where things get more interesting, despite being the highest selling game, the figures for Hogwarts Legacy don't mention if they're just physical sales, digital sales, or a mix of both. Nintendo hasn't revealed the digital sales information for The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom either.

So there's a high chance that the latter might have outsold the former. And even if it hasn't outsold the former, Tears of the Kingdom was released on just one platform, which is enough to show how popular the game is.

That said, Hogwarts Legacy has yet to go live on the Nintendo Switch. Considering that the game is already on all other major platforms, it's unclear how it will affect the sales on the Switch, but one can assume that it will be in the spotlight once again when it releases, thereby allowing it to retain the crown of the highest selling game of 2023.

Poll : 0 votes