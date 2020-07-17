10 best Android games that don't need an internet connection to run

While some of the most popular Android games require an internet connection to run, there are still a few others that can be played without a data connection. All you need to do is download them from Google Play Store and begin playing.

10 best offline games for Android

Here are the ten best Android games that you can play without an internet connection:

#1 The Room

The Room (Image Courtesy: Pinterest)

If you love solving puzzles and getting out of tricky situations, then you will surely love The Room. There are four games in the series with multiple endings for you to choose from.

#2 Friday the 13th

Friday The 13th (Image Courtesy: Google Play)

If you love horror movies and puzzles, Friday the 13th is the game for you. There are 100 levels in this game and you will need to kill your way to reach the top.

#3 GRID Autosport

Advertisement

GRID Autosport (Image Courtesy: BlueMoonGame.com)

This is one of the most enjoyable offline car games for Android phones. The best part about this game is that it can also be played using a controller. The game boasts different types of car races and has great graphics.

#4 Quizoid

Quizoid (Image Courtesy: Habanero Apps)

As the name suggests, this is a quiz game that has over 7000 questions for you to answer. If you want to put your brain cells to work, this game would be perfect for you.

#5 Major Mayhem

Major Mayhem (Image Courtesy: YouTube)

In this game, you need to defeat your enemies as soon as they come out from their hiding spots. You can also choose to kill them with bombs but you have to make sure that you are well-protected before doing so.

#6 Her Story

Her Story (Image Courtesy: Google Play)

In this game, you will play the role of a murder suspect who gets interrogated by the police. You can search for the right keywords and weave an interesting story surrounding the death of your husband.

#7 Shadow Fighter

Shadow Fighter (Image Courtesy: Google Play)

This is a one-on-one combat game that has easy controls which you can quickly memorise.

#8 Pixel Dungeon

Pixel Dungeon (Image Courtesy: YouTube)

In Pixel Dungeon, you can choose to play as one of the four interesting characters and explore the dungeon that you are stuck in. Not only does this game run without an internet connection but it is also free.

#9 Sea Battle 2

Sea Battle 2 (Image Courtesy: Google Play)

If you loved playing Battleship, you will certainly be interested in playing Sea Battle 2. The coolest aspect of this game is that you can play the multiplayer mode with your friend over Bluetooth.

#10 Once Upon A Tower

Once Upon A Tower (Image Courtesy: YouTube)

In this game, the princess does not wait around to be saved by her prince. She takes charge and tries to escape a tower by digging down and overcoming various difficulties along the way.