10 Best Android Games to Play in September 2018

63   //    04 Sep 2018, 19:05 IST

Image Courtesy: Shadowgun: Legends / Madfinger Games

Android made its debut over a decade ago, and the Play Store has come a long way since then. Numerous games have been launched on the Android platform right since the beginning; however, not every game has turned out to be an eye-catcher.

Every now and then, the Play Store hosts quite a few brilliant games, some by well-established studios while other by indie developers that just stimulate our imagination to a greater degree and put a smile on our face.

In this article, let us dive in deeper and look closer at the top-10 Android games you could play in September 2018.

#10 Framed 2

Loveshak Entertainment's Framed 2 is a very interesting neo-noir puzzle-based game that promises to engage the users for endless hours. The revolves around the simple dynamic of rearranging the titles of a comic book to change the outcome.

With almost endless possibilities, the game guarantees to bring in tonnes of excitement with its what-if scenarios. Furthermore, the game has beautiful art bringing the neo-noir feeling, and the absence of dialogues adds a new dynamic to the game.

Android: 5.0 and up.

#9 Shadowgun Legends

Madfinger Games' Shadowgun Legends is the sequel to the award-winning Shadowgun and Shadowgun Deadzone games, meaning that it had big shoes to fill upon its launch; and the game did not disappoint. Regarding the graphics, the game looks beautiful, thanks to the well-designed ambient lighting.

The entertaining first-person action returns with this game and offers relatively simple controls, allowing even beginners and novice users to enjoy the game to the fullest. Additionally, the game introduces a host of customisation combined with a huge range of levels, ensuring that one does not find the game repetitive after long hours of play.

Android: 6.0 and up.

Kredy – Krishna Reddy is an undergraduate in Mechanical Engineering. Although, he found success as a music composer and started composing music for short films. If you would like to swim in an endless river, do visit his Soundcloud page - https://soundcloud.com/kredy10. He even writes for a couple of websites too. Apparently, he also loves to write about himself in third-person.
