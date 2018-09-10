10 Best iOS games to play in September 2018

In a sense, the Apple App Store completely redefined the mobile space, and over the course of time, the store has become a house to some of the best mobile/table games for both big-name companies and indie developers.

Nothing beats a console when it comes to the immersive gaming experience, but that age-old notion is challenged with a few intuitive games that work the touch system for engaging content.

Let us not wait any longer and look closer at the 10 iOS games that could play in September 2018 to stimulate your imagination.

#10 Limbo

The game hit the stores in 2010 while the iOS version of the game was launched in 2013. Despite being over five years old, Limbo still has that special connection with the user, thanks to unique visual style and immersive background score.

The pacing of the game is spectacular and ensures that the player is taken through an emotional ride without the game being too repetitive. With an intuitive control set-up, Limbo justifies its place in every gamer's collection.

#9 Final Fantasy XV: Pocket Edition

Final Fantasy XV: Pocket Edition is the latest iteration from the company behind to franchise to cater to its huge fan base. The game largely follows the script of the original but incorporates minor changes to better suit it for touch-screen devices.

Unlike the original, the game is not open-world but still offers plenty of choices for the gamers to keep them engaged for hours. Furthermore, the simplified controls are very engaging, and the combat system gels perfectly with mobile devices.

