10 best PS5 games so far that make the console worth upgrading to

There have been quite a few titles created for the PS5 since its 2020 release, according to Sony. A good number of the top PS4 games have also received PS5 improvements, making them even better looking and more dynamic than before. Today, the console has a plethora of exclusive games.

New consoles often take a year to establish a solid following. As the audience expands and game developers become more familiar with the hardware, games stand a better opportunity than ever to be commercially successful.

The PS5 features a variety of games available for you to play, including both new first-person shooters that are filled with action and intriguing presentations of the DualSense controller. There are thousands of games available for users to pick from in the PlayStation lineup of systems' extensive selection of games.

Here are the top 10 PS5 titles that make upgrading to the system worthwhile

10) Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy

There are several beautifully-executed emotional moments in Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy, as well as humorous ones. The narrative captures the character traits of the Guardians and also includes dramatic turns that occur at comically inconvenient moments.

Players of Guardians of the Galaxy can make use of their team's various abilities in the game by having Drax destroy barriers, Groot construct wooden bridges, and Rocket squeeze into tight spaces and detonate objects. Between the plot and the action, there will be a lot of gameplay mechanics as they solve problems using both their skills and the Star-Lord's.

Oone of the most interesting aspects of Guardians of the Galaxy is how, initially, players must control everything, but as the squad becomes more cohesive, people will start acting independently. Guardians of the Galaxy provides an excellent gameplay experience in addition to the narrative.

9) WWE 2K22

Considering how much better WWE 2K22 is than the dreadful WWE 2K20, it appears that the extra time spent on development was worthwhile. With new gameplay modes, updated controls, and a much enhanced visual presentation, it appears to be much more than just a simple roster update.

Compared to its predecessors, the game feels faster controlled because of better systems. The in-ring action in WWE 2K22 is as strong and well-executed as it has ever been, and it looks fabulous.

With an astounding level of sophistication and outstanding movements, WWE 2K22 wrestlers appear nearly realistic. It is undoubtedly the most visually stunning WWE video game ever created.

8) Returnal

After Selene crashes lands on the enigmatic planet Atropos, which is home to a wide variety of hostile living creatures, Returnal accompanies the space-traveling ASTRA scout in the story. Selene is returned to the shipwreck where she started after each death, with most of her possessions and advancements being lost, and the geography of the world altering.

A lot of focus is placed on forcing players to try novel strategies or pieces of equipment in order to achieve their goals. Weapon competency increases as players advance through a run, which causes stronger weapons to drop. Finding strong weaponry is essential to surviving the later levels because weaker weapons will rapidly seem inadequate.

Among other things, the PS5 players will experience the rain lightly tapping upon the controller, the blast of their dash move, shots exploding, and much more. The PlayStation Pulse Headset's 3D audio adds even more emphasis to the compelling sound design that goes along with all of that.

Even though the rogue-like game appears to go counter to PlayStation's cinematic emphasis, it is one of the most remarkable experiences.

7) Tiny Tina’s Wonderland

The majority of the action in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands occurs in the imagined setting of Wonderlands, which is made possible by Bunkers & Badasses' Borderlands-based D&D game. One of the primary features that sets Tiny Tina's Wonderlands distinct from other Borderlands games is its ability to customize characters.

In Tiny Tina's Wonderlands, players take on the role of The Fatemaker, an entirely unique, constructed character that they are allowed to design to their satisfaction, rather than a Vault Hunter as they did in earlier Borderlands games. There are six classes available in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands, each of which has a different skill tree and special abilities.

Fans of Borderlands should absolutely go through the main story as it contains entertaining set pieces and a few moving moments. The main objective of Tiny Tina's Wonderlands is to enjoy it in many ways, but the side adventures are far superior.

6) Hitman 3

One of the first big releases of 2021 was Hitman 3, which is a wonderful example of top-notch level design combined with excellent stealth mechanics. Agent 47's new camera is one of the most significant new improvements, although it isn't a significant change. The most intriguing content to date in the trilogy is found in entirely new levels and assassination techniques.

The only goal is to kill targets, with the chance to periodically rescue data or demolish something else. Players are released into an open environment with weapons and opportunities dispersed around them.

The in-mission plot strands in Hitman 3 will take players down significantly more engaging alleys and often provide more details about the target's identity and intentions.

5) Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut

Although Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut is also accessible on the PS4, those seeking the most immersion should play the PS5 version of the game. By preserving 4K quality at 60 frames per second on the PS5, Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut enhances an already gorgeous game.

On the PS5, Ghost of Tsushima not only performs and appears better, but it also boasts other improvements and makes excellent use of the special features that the system offers.

In Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut on the PS5, Sucker Punch makes excellent use of haptic feedback and adaptable triggers, letting players experience their sword shredding into enemies and significantly enhancing the believability of bows also with adaptive triggers.

Once Act 2 of Ghost of Tsushima has been completed, players can explore the Iki Island extension. Anybody who has completed the main game on the PS4 can start playing the additional content right away because the PS4 saves for Ghost of Tsushima carry to the PS5.

4) Call of duty: Vanguard

The Call of Duty: Vanguard Campaign focuses entirely on spectacle, stripping away unnecessary details to highlight breath-taking landscapes and mind-blowing visuals. While the Campaign is the game mode that best exhibits the game's graphical capabilities, the game's greater standard of polish can be found also throughout the game.

In particular on PS5, Call of Duty: Vanguard Multiplayer looks fantastic. Compared to earlier Call of Duty games, Call of Duty: Vanguard's multiplayer battlefields are more easily destructible, which significantly adds to the sense of life and impact of each conflict.

3) Horizon Forbidden West

Horizon Forbidden West picks up where the first game left off, with Ashley Burch's outstanding portrayal of Aloy serving as the lead character once more. Aloy embarks on a quest to thwart the new menace that Aloy and her friends discover is threatening the post-apocalyptic world they call home.

Guerrilla masterfully combines recurring characters with brand-new allies and enemies to create a fascinating narrative that includes some genuinely shocking and intriguing turns. The immersion of players in the story has improved in Horizon Forbidden West over its predecessor.

The combat system in Horizon Forbidden West is still fierce and exciting. Each combat setting is open for players to approach anyway they see fit, whether it be by using stealth to eliminate adversaries one at a time in a camp or engaging in head-to-head combat with machines.

With noticeable quality of life enhancements over its predecessor, the game is refined to be almost flawless in several ways.

2) Spider-Man: Miles Morales

There are two graphic possibilities for Spider-Man: Miles Morales. One emphasizes graphics by providing 4K resolution that is as close to native as possible with some additional benefits, while the other prioritizes performance by reducing the amount of detail and maintaining a constant 60 frames per second.

The primary advantages of PS5 are in the graphics and functionality, not the content, which has not seen appreciable modifications.

The visual mode for Spider-Man: Miles Morales may be the best setting to choose. The performance is excellent with Ray Tracing enabled and numerous small effects running all over the place.

In addition to the improved graphics, Spider-Man: Miles Morales makes better use of the PS5's capabilities to enhance the gameplay. The sequel to Marvel's Spider-Man, Spider-Man: Miles Morales excels despite having a lot of the same premise.

1) Elden Ring

After the legendary Elden Ring has been demolished and its fragments dispersed, the game is set in a region known as the Lands Between. The universe ended as soon as the Ring fell apart. The land's residents have been at a standstill since. Despite many attempts, none have succeeded in rebuilding it with sufficient strength.

The protagonist of the game is Tarnished, a person exiled from the Lands Between after losing the favor of the Erdtree.

The backstory of Elden Ring is rich and engrossing, as would be anticipated from a game with a narrative written by George R. R. Martin. It is revealed to players by enigmatic object explanations and intriguing hints found in dialog. Combat in Elden Ring is almost as merciless as in earlier FromSoftware games, and it will appeal to fans of the genre who want the constant challenge.

