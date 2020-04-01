10 Best PUBG Mobile Players in India

Here is the list of 10 Best PUBG Mobile Players in India.

In today’s world where competition is sky high, staying at the top is the only thing that matters.

PUBG Mobile has been a sensation in the country since its launch in 2018 due to its strong accessibility for mobile devices and availability to the general public. Once the game rolled out its mobile version, it took India by surprise. Since then, it is driving the gaming ecosystem in India with content creators, influencers and professional players taking an active role in promoting the game among the masses.

Additionally, PUBG has ensured that competitive tournaments are aligned on the calender to create a full slate of professional leagues, thereby also opening doors of opportunities.

However, PUBG Mobile doesn’t limit itself to competitive players as it has also skyrocketed the viewership numbers to a great extent. A number of non-competitive players have been able to grow on different streaming platforms like YouTube and Facebook by playing the game.

The most significant feature in the last one and half year in India though has been the abundance of opportunities, career options and revenue sources thrown by PUBG Mobile. However, in today’s world, where competition is sky high and there are talented players aplenty, staying at the top is the only thing that matters.

Thus, in this article we’ll discuss about the 10 best PUBG Mobile players in India.

#10 Carry

In picture: Carry

Carry is a professional PUBG Mobile player for team GodLike Esports and also was part of Orange Rock for a brief period of time. He started his Esports journey with Indian Tigers and also represented India at the Global Stage in PMCO Spring Split Prelims. He very recently became the MVP of PMCO India Finals 2020 with as many as 33 Kills to his name and currently sits as one of India’s top assaulters. Carry has a four-finger claw setup and is a proficient non-gyro player.

#9 Smokie

In picture: Smokie

Smokie is the oldest PUBG Mobile player in the Indian domestic circuit. He burst onto the scene with his stellar performances for Team INS. Often known for his accurate long range sprays and the ability to remain unfazed when the going gets tough, Smokie is a perfect leader any team would want. He now plays for Team GodLike along with Carry, Exizt and Gill.

#8 Daljitsk

In picture: Daljitsk

Daljitsk, who currently plays for Orange Rock Esports, is another player who has proven his mettle as an esports player with his consistent performances in both the PMCO Spring and Fall split.

With his eagle eyes and quick reflexes, Daljitsk doesn't miss too many sniper shots. Undoubtedly, he is also thought to be one of the best snipers India has ever produced. He came into the esports scene in PMCO Spring Split and perched himself atop the top fraggers leaderboard surpassing many of the already established veterans.

#7 Slayer

In picture: Slayer

Slayer is another well respected and widely popular sniper hailing from Kolkata. He plays for Team IND as a filter and brings in much needed experience to the team. Slayer is an ex-SouL member.

#6 Clutchgod

In picture: Clutchgod

Clutchgod, who plays for TSM-Entity took PUBG Mobile fans by storm after his blitzkrieg performance in PUBG Mobile India Series 2019 where he became the top fragger of the tournament.

The 16-year-old prodigy has also previously been a part of two of India’s top teams, SouL and 8bit. He joined Team SouL a week before the PMCO South Asia Finals and had very little time to blend in. However, his amazing performance inspired SouL to the crest of a wave as they finished in the top two in the tournament, meaning that the team advanced to the Global Finals.

Now, Clutchgod has three front-line assaulters in his team and with Ghatak coaching this already well-oiled juggernaut, fans will be excited to watch them terrorize their opponents in global tourneys. The boldness of his decisions as a leader and the ability of the team to back it up make their team one of India’s finest PUBG Mobile roster ever.

#5 Franky

In picture: Franky

Although Franky is relatively new in this list of elite players, he has made ripples in a very short period of time. He is changing the way we perceive the gun mechanics of this game. Franky views the game, evaluates it and translates it to incredible precision. Fnatic has benefited hugely with the addition of Franky to their current roster ahead of the PUBG Mobile Pro League.

#4 Owais

In picture: Owais

Owais from Team Fnatic has the perfect mixture of brain and gun power in his game style. He was part of the indomitable Team SouL and enjoyed a phase where they remained uncontested in all the major tournaments.

However, due to some unfortunate events, there was a split in the team and Ronak, Owais and Sc0ut parted ways to make their own team, Xspark (now Fnatic).

Functioning as the captain of his squad, Owais had instilled much-needed confidence in his players during Fnatic's dramatic victory in the PMAS 2019. His mantra to his players was to be positive at all times. He is known to empower young players to play on the big stage, often drawing performances out of them that they probably didn’t think they were capable of.

#3 Mortal

In picture: Mortal

Despite of the ruthlessness, bloodshed and killing in the game, all winners need to have the demeanour of a monk. Mortal, as a leader, remains positive and generates hope in the team that could otherwise believe that defeat is imminent, especially when things don’t go their way.

This optimism, Mortal believes, is a key quality that a leader must possess. He recalls the PMCO Spring Split, when Team SouL’s chances of winning became minimal after a technical glitch in the Miramar game and with officials refusing to reorganize the match, deflated members from SouL came up to Mortal for his opinion on the former's decision to not play the rest of the matches. However, the latter insisted that the players continued and did not think about the end results. And, the rest is history.

The above shows why Mortal has the calmest mind in the industry today. Apart from being a full-time streamer on YouTube with over 4 million subscribers, Mortal is also passionate about playing the game on a competitive level.

#2 Sc0utOP

In picture: Sc0utOP

Sc0ut is one of the biggest influencers in the Indian Gaming Community, as often described by his fans and fellow colleagues. His skills and gyro control are impeccable and are unmatched.

People who are able to marry their work ethic with their talent rise above everybody else. It is the story of everybody including Sc0ut himself, who rose through the ranks and has established himself as one of the premier players. He has managed to reign supreme in a manner that he has became synonymous with the game itself. His passion, focus and obsession with the game and performance have enabled to him stand out as the best among the best.

He currently plays for Team Fnatic and has a 4-finger claw setup. He also streams daily on YouTube and has close to 1 million subscribers.

#1 Jonathan

In picture: Jonathan

Jonathan, who represents TSM-Entity Gaming, has stamped his authority as one of the best in the world in a very short span of time. Fueled with confidence and the zeal to succeed, he is the latest prodigy that has produced jaw-dropping performances. His colleagues gasp at his training methods and his adherence to his practice.

More importantly though, he has shaped a team where Entity Ghatak brings the much-needed experience to blend youth and energy. Jonathan was ranked as the 5th best player on the kill leaderboard in the PMCO Fall Split that reflects the aggressive attitude of Entity Gaming players.