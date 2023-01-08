10 most downloaded mobile games of 2022

Gaming has become the premier choice of entertainment lately. Adults and kids alike play mobile games in their free time. Mobile games can be easily downloaded on devices and can be played anywhere. Given these parameters, mobile games have experienced tremendous growth in the last decade.

In 2022, millions of users downloaded and played a variety of games. Some publishers also organized esports tournaments with large prize pools, which creates competition among players and helps in the growth of their titles. Take a look at the most downloaded mobile titles by users last year, according to a report by Apptopia.

Exploring the most mobile games of 2022 by downloads

1) Subway Surfers

Subway Surfers @subwaysurfers















Subway Surfers was the only game that crossed the 300 million mark and became the most downloaded mobile title in 2022. Danish-based companies, Kiloo and SYBO Games, co-developed the endless-runner title and released it in 2012.

A few years later, it emerged as a favorite mobile game among users worldwide. Six years after its release, the game surpassed one billion downloads on the Google Play Store.

2) Stumble Guys

Stumble Guys @StumbleGuysGame









It is a multiplayer knockout game and features up to 32 players online in a match. Surprisingly, it ranked second in the list with 254 million downloads by mobile users.

Kitka Games launched Stumble Guys for both mobile and PC players following the massive popularity of Fall Guys, which Mediatonic developed for Windows, console, and Switch.

Mobile gamers in 2020 wanted to play Fall Guys on their devices, but it is not available on the platform. Kitka Games took advantage of this opportunity, which proved to be a big success.

3) Roblox

Roblox @Roblox





Roblox was first released for Windows in 2006 and then for iOS devices in 2012, while it came out for Android phones in 2014. The title is one of the most beloved games in the world. The mobile game grabbed the third spot with 208 million downloads. In 2020, the company claimed that half of the American children (under 16) had played the game.

4) Candy Crush Saga

Candy Crush Saga @CandyCrushSaga

With 138 million downloads, Candy Crush Saga, a tile-matching game, occupied fourth place on the chart. It was developed and published by King and is currently a widely popular title around the globe. Apart from the user base, it is also a lucrative game for the publisher, as it grossed around $3 billion in the first three years of its release.

5) Race Master 3D - Car Racing

Race Master 3D was the fifth most downloaded mobile game in 2022 (Image via App Store)

The title accumulated over 128 million downloads on mobile devices in 2022. It offers seven different locations and 33 unique levels. The game features seven customizable classic cars, meaning you can modify that car accordingly, given the in-game items. It was the only car racing title to make it to the top 10 most downloaded mobile games last year.

6) 8 Ball Pool

8 Ball Pool @8ballpool









8 Ball Pool claimed the sixth spot with 120 million downloads and maintained its popularity over the past nine years. It is a billiard-themed game and has millions of active users. Miniclip launched the title in 2013 for mobile devices and created great online challenges among players around the globe. You can level up your rankings while defeating opponents.

7) FIFA Mobile

FIFA Mobile @EAFIFAMOBILE













In 2022, the FIFA World Cup, arguably considered the biggest sporting event, was held in Qatar, for which people's enthusiasm worldwide was at an all-time high since the beginning of the year. FIFA Mobile game from Electronic Arts also saw great success as it ranked seventh among the 2022 most downloaded mobile games, generating approximately 111 million downloads.

8) Merge & Fight - Dinosaur Game

Merge & Fight collected 110 million downloads in 2022 (Image via App Store)

It is a real-time strategy game and was developed by Homa Games. The title had a fabulous 2022, as it was the eighth most downloaded mobile game of the year. Players combine their warriors and dinosaurs to defeat their enemies: dragons, monsters, raptors, T-rex, and other dinosaurs.

9) Free Fire

Garena Free Fire North America @FreeFire_NA









This is not the first time Free Fire has made it to the most downloaded mobile games, as the title has been on the yearly list since 2018. Garena, the publisher of the title, has also hosted numerous esports tournaments over the past four years.

They organized the two international tournaments (FFWS) last year, with a total prize pool of $4 million. A total of 109 million users downloaded the game in 2022. However, it has been banned in India since February last year.

10) Bridge Race

Bridge Race garnered 107 million downloads in 2022 (Image via App Store)

The 10th rank in this list was captured by Bridge Race with 107 million downloads. You can build your own bridge by collecting the given blocks. The title features 80 characters and over 30 blocks. You can also customize your character in more than 30 different colors.

