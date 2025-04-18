10 most popular characters in Genshin Impact 5.5 Spiral Abyss

Several Genshin Impact characters have proven to be extremely efficient in clearing the version 5.5 Spiral Abyss. Recently, @hxg_diluc shared the character usage statistics of all characters in the Abyss, which showcases the most popular units and the number of players who have used them from the sample size.

Ad

This article discusses the 10 most popular characters used to clear the Genshin Impact 5.35 Spiral Abyss.

Most popular characters in Genshin Impact 5.5 Spiral Abyss according to player survey

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The above X post from @hxg_diluc provides the character usage stats of all characters in Genshin Impact's version 5.5 Spiral Abyss. The information is sourced from a player survey of 100,758 participants and conducted via the YShelper app.

Here are the top ten most-used characters in the 5.5 Abyss:

Xilonen: 91.1%

Citlali: 88.5%

Mavuika: 83.1%

Bennett: 82.1%

Furina: 80%

Neuvillette: 65.3%

Kazuha: 62.6%

Arlecchino: 55.5%

Zhongli: 44.7%

Wriothesley: 35.9%

Xilonen has been the most popular character in the 5.5 Spiral Abyss with a usage rate of a whopping 91.1%. The majority of the players have seemingly picked her for their teams to clear the challenges. She is an extremely useful support character who can shred enemy RES and heal teammates.

Ad

Xilonen is followed by another Natlan support character, Citlali, who has a pick rate of 88.5%. This Cryo unit is quite useful to trigger elemental reactions and shield the active character. After her, the third place on the list is claimed by the Pyro Archon, Mavuika, with a pick rate of 83.1%. She is a powerful character who can either be used as a main DPS or sub-DPS.

Following the Natlan trio, the most popular characters for 5.5 Abyss have been Bennett and Furina, with a pick rate of 82.1% and 80%, respectively. While the former is a healer who can buff the ATK of his teammates, the latter is a strong sub-DPS who can trigger Hydro-related reactions from off-field.

Ad

The sixth, seventh, and eighth most-used characters have been Neuvillette, Kazuha, and Arlecchino, with pick rates of 65.3%, 62.6%, and 55.5%, respectively. While Neuvillette and Arlecchino are top-tier main DPS who are preferred by many to clear difficult content, Kazuha is an amazing support character who also provides crowd control.

Zhongli and Wriothesley are in ninth and tenth places on this list and have been selected by 44.7% and 35.9% of players, respectively. The former is the best shielder in the game, who increases survivability, and the latter is a Cryo damage dealer.

Ad

For more information and updates, follow Sportskeeda's Genshin Impact hub.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Virat Fumakia Virat is a Sportskeeda Esports and Gaming journalist specializing in Genshin Impact and Honkai Star Rail. During his first nine months with the company, he garnered over 2 million views with under 300 articles, showcasing the value his expertise brings.



As a passionate fan of Genshin Impact and Honkai Star Rail, Virat stays updated with the latest information from official and unofficial sources. By carefully selecting the sources and meticulously reviewing the information, he ensures his readers have access to the most accurate news. His love for Genshin Impact is such that he could readily dive into the game physically and explore its open-world map if given the chance.



Virat’s interest in gaming began at a very young age with Pokemon Crystal on the Game Boy Advanced and he continued immersing himself further in the world of role-playing games, a genre he still adores. For nostalgic reasons, he still plays Pokemon games and frequently indulges in various mobile titles such as Yu-Gi-Oh Duel Links, Pokemon GO, and Clash Royale.



In his leisure time, Virat finds pleasure in watching anime and reading manga. He also enjoys watching Dkayed’s videos, which have helped him learn a lot about Yu-Gi-Oh. Additionally, he is an avid sports enthusiast who enjoys staying active and engaging in various sporting activities. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.