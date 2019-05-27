10 years of Infamous: Sucker Punch reveals early designs that included motorcycle parkour

Infamous

Sucker Punch Productions' Infamous turns 10 years old today and we all can take a moment to reflect that we are indeed getting old. Taking us back into a nostalgic ride, Sucker Punch revealed various early concept arts and features that unfortunately never made into the final game.

1) The original working title for inFAMOUS was True Hero. We tried out many titles, and even at the E3 2007 reveal we were awaiting legal clearance for “inFAMOUS.” We had a backup trailer ready with an alternate title just in case, but luckily inFAMOUS was approved in time. pic.twitter.com/mqTHhh2jo3 — Sucker Punch (@SuckerPunchProd) May 26, 2019

2) In an early version, you could switch out of your superhero outfit into civilian clothing by changing in phone booths. pic.twitter.com/YM0lteQ2Ep — Sucker Punch (@SuckerPunchProd) May 26, 2019

3) Early on, the pitch included super-heroic actions like customizing buildings to give a neighborhood new types of shops to keep citizens happy. pic.twitter.com/8NGG11nGKv — Sucker Punch (@SuckerPunchProd) May 26, 2019

4) At one point in production before a name for the hero was chosen, the studio referred to him by the nickname “Gearwolf” and he had a completely different hair style. pic.twitter.com/D3z9R6NXXZ — Sucker Punch (@SuckerPunchProd) May 26, 2019

5) Characters once spoke in a gibberish language and interactions included emotes instead of full dialogue. pic.twitter.com/4zFeBri5jY — Sucker Punch (@SuckerPunchProd) May 26, 2019

6) We experimented with light character customization that allowed you to change your hair, outfit, and more. pic.twitter.com/1xyKxXFm0R — Sucker Punch (@SuckerPunchProd) May 26, 2019

7) During development, the hero could use telekinetic powers to draw “throwable” metal objects like license plates, hubcaps, stop signs and bicycle sprockets into his hands to use them as weapons. pic.twitter.com/nyEbORvAEY — Sucker Punch (@SuckerPunchProd) May 26, 2019

8) At one point, the hero could do vehicle stunts including motorcycle parkour. pic.twitter.com/r0qeCSyotZ — Sucker Punch (@SuckerPunchProd) May 26, 2019

9) We also experimented with the ability to “skate” through the city using an invisible energy field. pic.twitter.com/ukHNWF3gkv — Sucker Punch (@SuckerPunchProd) May 26, 2019

10) To this day, Zeke’s voice is still Sucker Punch’s outgoing voicemail message. pic.twitter.com/r4xPIMNY8d — Sucker Punch (@SuckerPunchProd) May 26, 2019

Among all of the above features that didn't make it into the final game, I really wish we had the ability to drive around on a motorcycle and parkour along the way. As absurd as it sounds, I think it would have been a really cool feature in the game. Skating throughout the city using an invisible electric field sounds amazing as well and I wished it made its way into the game as well but even though it was in some part present, I mean one could hover over the train tracks right?

Sucker Punch also mentioned that initially they wanted to add light customization options such as the ability to change Cole's hair, clothes etc. But I think a default look much suited Cole's personality and that's probably the reason Sucker Punch decided to scrap that off. Although I do wish Cole could use his telekinetic abilities to draw throwable objects from the environment such as license plates, stop signs etc and slam them over his enemies. Alas, the technical limitations might have made the devs change their mind which is a shame.

Nonetheless, Infamous was a flawed masterpiece and undoubtedly the most addictive video game I played that year. Hovering around the Empire City in his greyish crumbling atmosphere was a blast and the controls felt so satisfying that letting go off the controller was never an option. Also, the decision of shaping your own character whether as a hero or a villain as well as the game's overall plot was really well fleshed out and I wished same was the case with the latter games of the series such as Infamous: Second Son.

Sucker Punch Productions are currently hard at work finishing their upcoming open-world game called Ghost of Tsushima, which unfortunately is still out of a release date as well as a release window.

For more Video Game News, stick to Sportskeeda.