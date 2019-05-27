10 years of Infamous: Sucker Punch reveals early designs that included motorcycle parkour
Sucker Punch Productions' Infamous turns 10 years old today and we all can take a moment to reflect that we are indeed getting old. Taking us back into a nostalgic ride, Sucker Punch revealed various early concept arts and features that unfortunately never made into the final game.
Among all of the above features that didn't make it into the final game, I really wish we had the ability to drive around on a motorcycle and parkour along the way. As absurd as it sounds, I think it would have been a really cool feature in the game. Skating throughout the city using an invisible electric field sounds amazing as well and I wished it made its way into the game as well but even though it was in some part present, I mean one could hover over the train tracks right?
Sucker Punch also mentioned that initially they wanted to add light customization options such as the ability to change Cole's hair, clothes etc. But I think a default look much suited Cole's personality and that's probably the reason Sucker Punch decided to scrap that off. Although I do wish Cole could use his telekinetic abilities to draw throwable objects from the environment such as license plates, stop signs etc and slam them over his enemies. Alas, the technical limitations might have made the devs change their mind which is a shame.
Nonetheless, Infamous was a flawed masterpiece and undoubtedly the most addictive video game I played that year. Hovering around the Empire City in his greyish crumbling atmosphere was a blast and the controls felt so satisfying that letting go off the controller was never an option. Also, the decision of shaping your own character whether as a hero or a villain as well as the game's overall plot was really well fleshed out and I wished same was the case with the latter games of the series such as Infamous: Second Son.
Sucker Punch Productions are currently hard at work finishing their upcoming open-world game called Ghost of Tsushima, which unfortunately is still out of a release date as well as a release window.
