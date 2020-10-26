100 Thieves turns LA HQ into voting center

An esports team going ahead and converting its headquarters into a voting center has never been heard of till now. In a first, CS: GO team 100 Thieves has gone out of its way and converted its Los Angeles HQ into a voting center for the upcoming US Presidential elections, like a few NBA teams.

The 15,000 sq ft building will serve as a temporary voting center, starting 30th October till election day on 3rd November.

100 Thieves gives back to the community!

In support of democracy, 100 Thieves has partnered with Slick, a graffiti artist, for a temporary mural. For now, the mural says "vote," but after the election, it will read as "we voted."

Standard safety guidelines will be followed when it comes to the voting procedure. Voters will have to wear masks and gloves to enter the premises while maintaining social distancing.

Image Credits: theverge.com

In a statement made by Matthew "Nadeshot" Haag, the 100 Thieves founder said:

"Ever since we put down roots in this pocket of Los Angeles, with the opening of the 100 Thieves Cash App Compound at the beginning of the year, we've been looking for ways to give back to the community."

A tweet from its official handle reflected the same sentiments.

Advertisement

For this year’s General Election, we’re proud to have our @CashApp Compound as an official LA County voting center location!



We're grateful to contribute to our nation in this way. We encourage our entire 100 Thieves community & beyond to VOTE.https://t.co/2ADNCXrn4e pic.twitter.com/HFbITibHJ7 — 100 Thieves (@100Thieves) October 22, 2020

It's a good initiative on behalf of 100 Thieves. The team recently retired from the CS: GO professional circuit, but its rosters for Valorant, League of Legends, and Fortnite are still active.

Here's a fun fact: 100 Thieves also own a booming apparel business. Its gear is tough to come by, but it has made it easier and cheaper this time.

You can find even virtual versions of 100 Thieves gear on Animal Crossing: New Horizons. The company has released virtual versions of every piece of gear it has come up with to date. You'll find the codes to access the gear here.

The fact that 100 Thieves has contributed to the election season in America is the latest in this new relationship between esports and politics. Very recently, Republican Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) hosted a huge Twitch stream while playing Among Us and encouraged people to vote.

Also, The Biden Campaign had launched a virtual official headquarters in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.