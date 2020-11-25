Recently, 15-year-old Fortnite pro Maage accused fellow Twitch streamer Briloll of harassing him online.

According to Maage, Briloll has been sending him sexually explicit pictures and messages for a period of around 3 weeks. Maage claimed that he has photo and video proof of the same, and threatened to release it if Briloll denied his claims.

Moreover, Maage even ended up posting a screenshot of some of the messages that he said were the least problematic in nature. Since the post, Briloll has deactivated her Twitter account.

Fortnite pro Maage accuses Briloll of sending her sexually explicit messages

Maage is primarily a Fortnite player, with around 35k followers on Twitch. In addition to Fortnite, he also plays games such as Among Us, Pacify and COD: Black Ops.

Briloll is also a Fortnite streamer, and she plays other games such as GTA V and Outlast 2 as well. She currently has around 40.6k followers on Twitch.

i do not know how to start this, but i have been told to expose @briloll who is 21 years old and has been sending me sexual pictures and messages over the past 3weeks. i have video and picture proof of the images and messages.

she was about to sign to an org if she denies will1/2 — Maage (@MaageYT) November 22, 2020

As can be seen in the post, Maage has accused Briloll of sending him sexually explicit pictures and messages for a total period of around 3 weeks. He posted a screenshot of what he said is the least suggestive image, and threatened to release the rest of the messages as well.

2/2show proof but i don't want it to come to that but i will if i have to she doesnt deserve a platform, this is the weakest screen shot i want to show but obv if she denies can show everything pic.twitter.com/vAkZi7jUKo — Maage (@MaageYT) November 22, 2020

Advertisement

This eventually led to widespread outrage and criticism, as people called Briloll a “pedophile,” and they appeared to agree with Maage about her not deserving a platform.

Thank you for exposing this pedo. We need more people like maage in this community — NRG Beehive (@beehhive) November 22, 2020

Others thanked Maage for exposing her, while quite a few people joked that they “would have been happy” if she sent them the photographs.

mad how ppl are asking for her pics or saying ur lucky lol, genders reverse and all these same people would be freaking out, shits disgusting no matter what way it goes, glad ur sorting it just be smart with how u handle this publicly — ikue (@ikueu) November 22, 2020

Advertisement

Now, imagine if the genders were swapped. After lookin at all the comments I see almost zero serious ones, and zero females commenting. This says a lot. — V2 Rayt (@raytgg) November 22, 2020

While the accusations appear to be well-substantiated, Brillol has, until now, not released any statement regarding the situation. Instead, her Twitter account has since been deactivated. Moreover, her Instagram and YouTube accounts have also been deactivated.

Image via Maage, Twitter

She deleted her Instagram, Twitter, and youtube without saying a word and ya'll are really still asking for proof. Props to you for having the courage to speak out on this — Fr0m (@Fr0m_fps) November 24, 2020

As it often happens, quite a few people treated this sudden deletion of her social media accounts as “proof” of her guilt on the matter. Of course, the situation should become clearer over the next few days.