Recently, 15-year-old Fortnite pro Maage accused fellow Twitch streamer Briloll of harassing him online.
According to Maage, Briloll has been sending him sexually explicit pictures and messages for a period of around 3 weeks. Maage claimed that he has photo and video proof of the same, and threatened to release it if Briloll denied his claims.
Moreover, Maage even ended up posting a screenshot of some of the messages that he said were the least problematic in nature. Since the post, Briloll has deactivated her Twitter account.
Fortnite pro Maage accuses Briloll of sending her sexually explicit messages
Maage is primarily a Fortnite player, with around 35k followers on Twitch. In addition to Fortnite, he also plays games such as Among Us, Pacify and COD: Black Ops.
Briloll is also a Fortnite streamer, and she plays other games such as GTA V and Outlast 2 as well. She currently has around 40.6k followers on Twitch.
As can be seen in the post, Maage has accused Briloll of sending him sexually explicit pictures and messages for a total period of around 3 weeks. He posted a screenshot of what he said is the least suggestive image, and threatened to release the rest of the messages as well.
This eventually led to widespread outrage and criticism, as people called Briloll a “pedophile,” and they appeared to agree with Maage about her not deserving a platform.
Others thanked Maage for exposing her, while quite a few people joked that they “would have been happy” if she sent them the photographs.
While the accusations appear to be well-substantiated, Brillol has, until now, not released any statement regarding the situation. Instead, her Twitter account has since been deactivated. Moreover, her Instagram and YouTube accounts have also been deactivated.
As it often happens, quite a few people treated this sudden deletion of her social media accounts as “proof” of her guilt on the matter. Of course, the situation should become clearer over the next few days.Published 25 Nov 2020, 00:50 IST