19-year-old female COD Mobile pro "SOL" murdered by fellow player in Brazil

On Monday, Call of Duty Mobile professional Ingrid Oliveira Bueno da Silva, known as “Sol,” was reportedly murdered by a fellow Esports player Guilherme Alves Costa in São Paulo, Brazil. The details of the murder are extremely shocking as the gaming world is reeling from the incident.

The 19-year-old Oliveira was in contact with Costa, who went by the online alias "Flashlight." The two met virtually through their mutual love for Call of Duty. After a month of getting to know each other, Costa went to Oliveira's residence.

Things took a twisted turn as Costa stabbed Oliveira multiple times in her home. He recorded the event and even shared it on a WhatsApp group of fellow players.

Female COD Mobile pro "SOL" was murdered by a fellow esports player.

Translation: It is with deep sadness that Jaguares Esports wishes strength to SOL’s family and the FBI Esports team, We are all in mourning. Rest in peace and justice be done.

After being arrested, Costa showed no signs of remorse. His statements indicate that he took pleasure in the act. When pressed by authorities on the motivation to commit the crime, Costa said that his “sanity is completely apt” and that he “wanted to do this.”

Oliveira was signed to the Brazilian Esports organization FBI (Fantastic Brazil Impact) and played for their Call of Duty Mobile team.

The loss of Oliveira has been devastating to her family and the Esports community. The gaming fraternity is tight-knit, and such incidents expose the dangers of the job.

