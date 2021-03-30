Free Fire is a popular name in the Battle Royale mobile gaming world. Each Battle Royale match lasts for about 10 minutes, where 50 players land on a hostile island and fight to be the last person/team standing.

In Free Fire, players have the option to pick a character as per their choice. Along with the characters, the game also allows players to select a pet.

Free Fire has many pets to choose from, and each pet has a special ability. The abilities of these pets come into play during Battle Royale matches.

However, players also have the option to select a name for their pet.

Like Free Fire user nicknames, players want a unique pet name to stand out in the crowd.

Pet names can also be stylish and fancy. However, players might face challenges making their pet names fancy because of their Android and iOS keyboard limitations. To remedy this issue, use sites like nickfinder.com, lingojam.com, fornite.freefire-name.com, etc., to generate a fancy name for the pet.

Diamonds (in-game currency) are required to change a pet's name. Follow the steps below to change a pet's name:

Click the pet's icon after opening Free Fire.

Choose the pet, and click the icon beside it.

Enter the name in the dialogue box that appears.

Make necessary payment.

20 best pet names for Free Fire (2021)

These are the twenty Free Fire pet names that players can use:

1. ✠Smสug

2. ⲘØnster

3. 𒈞Ƥhoeni𝔁

4. ꧁𝒮hield

5. ƬΣЯЯӨЯ

6. ≋¢rØØkshคnks≋

7. Hǝ∂w𝓲𝔤

8. Scคbb𝓮ℝs

9. Fℓu££y⚠

10. Fαwks⇝

11. ฿บcҜbeaҜ

12. Nσявєят

13. Ƒån𝕘🐶

14. ๖ۣ•҉Ƕunter

15. ≪Lค∂ψ≫

16. ×°Ny𝖒eriⱥ°×

17. ⁣𓆩Sh͢͢͢สggyd𐍉g

18. 𒅒Sบϻme𝓇

19. 𝔊𝔥𝔬𝔰𝔱▤

20. Greℽw͢͢͢i𝖓ժ❄

