2018 LoL World Championship: Can G2 upset Invictus?

Semifinals are around the corner and only the best can progress forward. Though this has been one of the most unpredictable World Championships of all time, we take a look at the semifinal matchup.

Invictus Gaming VS G2 Esports

This is the first time since the Season 1 Worlds that three western teams have qualified for the semifinals. The only Asian team remaining, Invictus Gaming, are one of the top contenders for the throne, while G2 Esports will be looking to spoil their party.

Rookie has been the star performer for Invictus Gaming. He has been playing up to his reputation of one of the best mid laners in the world. He usually gets the lead in mid lane forcing the opponents to play from the back seat.

TheShy is another player who can turn around things on his own. He is really aggressive and bullies the enemy laner out of the lane, though enemies do capitalize on this playstyle sometimes. Overall, Invictus Gaming has a stacked team across the board and would be looking to go through to the finals.

G2 Esports managed to take down RNG in the quarterfinals causing a massive upset. They will need something of the same magnitude if they want to take down IG. G2 excel in their 1-3-1 playstyle with both Perkz and Wunder being on side lanes. Hjarnin looks fantastic when he is on Heimerdinger, but otherwise, he often falls behind. Jankos has been hit or miss this tournament, and he would have to bring out his best for the match.

Prediction: Invictus Gaming takes the series 3-1.

Invictus Gaming Win conditions-

* Play through mid lane and allowing Rookie to thrive.

* Protect TheShy while he takes over the game.

* Force G2 into team fights where Jackylove can be unleashed.

G2 Esports win conditions-

* Get a suitable advantage in Picks and Ban.

* Control Rookie in the mid lane while allowing Perkz to play with more freedom.

* Adapting to 1-3-1 playstyle as early as possible in the game.

* Look to punish JackyLove for his aggressive playstyle.

G2 Esports have a massive task on their shoulders as Invictus Gaming has been cruising in the tournament. They will need to do their best if they want to defeat Invictus Gaming. The semifinals action continues on 27 October.