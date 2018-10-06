2018 LoL World Championship: Can Gen.G defend their title?

When it comes to World Championship Gen.G has a special talent of hitting the purple patch at right time. The defending champion like previous years won the regional gauntlet for the third time in a row after failing to win domestic league. However, they swept everyone in the regional Gauntlet including the likes of SKT T1 and Kingzone DragonX. They will begin their title defense on 10 October and we take a look at their roster heading into World Championship.

Top Lane:

Lee "CuVee" Seong-jin is a player who when in form is an absolute monster to face. Regarded as one of the best top laners in the world he had a difficult 2018 year. Though he turned around things during the Gauntlet run as he was totally in form. He can play both Tanks and carry champs in top lane and is definitely one to be feared off.

Mid Lane:

Sharing his time mostly with Fly this season Lee "Crown" Min-ho didn't exactly have the type of season he was looking for after just winning the world championship. Though you can always expect him to come back strong. Mechanically brilliant he usually likes to play hyper carries in the lane.

Jungle:

One of the veterans of scenes Kang "Ambition" Chan-yong has been in the league scene its dawn. He brings a vast experience to the team and the calmness in sticky situations. Usually plays utility champions and tanks in the jungle.

AD Carry;

One of the best AD Carries in the world Park "Ruler" Jae-hyuk has been a consistent performer in the bot lane. You can expect him to do well in the laning phase and in team fights. Overall he is a well-rounded player.

Support:

Jo "CoreJJ" Yong-in was the former AD carry for the team before Ruler joined so this gives him a good vision of how to support your AD Carry. He is usually on point and rarely make casual mistakes. He can play both healers and engage supports.

Strengths:

Gen.G have passive playstyle. They usually wait for team fights where they excel. They have strong solo laners and they like to capitalize on enemy mistakes rather than being super proactive. They don't play through one lane and usually look to adapt to each and every game.

Weakness:

Lack of proactivity could hurt them especially against Chinese sides which play super fast. Although they had a great showing in Gauntlet run they were easily swept by Afreeca Freecs in knockout rounds. They don't have any weaknesses, in particular, maintaining their tempo and form is the biggest challenge for them.