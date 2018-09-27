2018 LoL World Championship: Can KT Rolster continue the Korean Legacy?

KT Rolster won the 2018 summer split

KT Rolster is known for choking in big stages. The team through its several iterations have always been short of winning a major trophy. They finally managed to turn things around after they won the LCK Summer Split title. They are heading into Worlds 2018 as one of the tournament favorites, and we take a look at their roster.

Top Lane:

Song "Smeb" Kyung-ho was considered the best in the world back in 2016 and rightly so. The super top laner is still one of the best around. Extremely proficient he is capable of playing both Carry and Tanks. Rarely losing in the lane, he is a very calculated top laner.

Jungle:

Go "Score" Dong-bin have been longing for the World Stage for the longest time now. The veteran considered to be one of the best junglers in the world has never played on World stage before, but now he is coming with all his might. Hugely experienced he is known for his Shot Calling and extremely smart jungle pathing.

Mid Lane:

When KT Rolster struggled to win any major championship back in 2017 many criticised their mid-laner Pawn for not performing up to the mark. He was then benched for Son "Ucal" Woo-hyeon. The young gun in the mid lane never looked back since then and carried KT Rolster to their first title. Mechanically gifted he has one of the best stats in the league, and he is only 17. Idolizing Faker he is definitely in the right direction.

AD Carry:

One of the best AD carries in the world Kim "Deft" Hyuk-kyu is always up for the job. Mechanically gifted he is a fantastic laner. In addition to this, he is extremely potent in team fights always threatening to turn around game on his own.

Support:

A former world champion Cho "Mata" Se-hyeong is extremely talented and has been regarded as one of the all-time best. Represented world with several teams, he brings vast experience to the team and the aggressive mentality. His Alistair is nasty, and he can carry a team from the support role.

Strengths:

Superstars in every role KT Rolster has little to no weakness. They are extremely good both in laning phase and in team fights. The score is extremely good in tracking enemy junglers and pathing himself according to it. Smeb can always pull out Jayce if needed and overall KT Rolster are one of the favorites of the tournament.

Weakness:

Having Superstars in every role can sometimes be a recipe for self-combustion. KT Rolster sometimes plays too casually giving opponents an opening. Smeb has shown some casualness towards the end of the season where he got caught out several times. Apart from this KT Rolster is a fantastic team and something everyone should be looking forward too.