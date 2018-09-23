2018 LOL World Championship: Can Team Liquid be the shining Light for North America?

Kuldeep Thapa FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR Feature 14 // 23 Sep 2018, 07:40 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Team Liquid won back to back championships

Team Liquid will be going to the World Championship for the first time. The super team won back to back splits in North America. Never been able to qualify for Worlds since the formation of organization Liquid assembled a star-studded team for the 2018 season. The team lived up to the hype as they won back to back splits. We take a look at their roster heading into worlds and their strengths and weaknesses.

Top Lane

Jung "Impact" Eon-yeong a former World champion with SK telecom has been trying to match that performance since his move to North America in 2015. Though qualifying for worlds on several occasion with Cloud 9 he never really made a serious impact in World Stage like 2013. He is usually the front line for the team and likes to play Tanks. His teleport play is usually on point and overall he is a Powerhouse in the top lane.

Jungle

Jake "Xmithie" Puchero is one of the most decorated jungler in NA LCS history. The veteran has 4 titles to his name and he is still going strong. He is not a mechanically intensive player but he has one of the strongest macro around. His jungle pathing is on point and his ganking is super efficient too.

Mid Lane

One of the most underrated mid laners in NA LCS Eugene "Pobelter" Park has shown time and time again that he is no less than the others. Often taking the back seat, Pobelter is mechanically gifted. He has a large champion pool and has always been rock solid in the mid lane.

AD Carry

The MVP of summer Split Yiliang "Peter" "Doublelift" Peng is the major threat in Team Liquid. He can often be found trash-talking but he always backs it up with a strong performance. He is now tied with Bjergsen for having the most number of NA LCS titles.

Being the main carry on the team he usually gets all the resources which he capitalizes on very efficiently.

Support

No AD carry is good enough without a world-class support and Kim "Olleh" Joo-sung is exactly one of them. Played in different regions he is vastly experienced and mechanically gifted. He often covers up for Doublift mistakes and protects him no matter what it takes.

Strengths

Team Liquid's major strength is playing through Bot Lane getting an advantage there and then pressing the lead. They have a strong macro and they often play on the same page. Their Individual skills are on par and they can hold their own against top players. They usually look for 5 v 5 fights from front to back style.

Weaknesses

Throughout the year the team has only shown linear play style. Playing through Doublelift have been working out for Team Liquid but in an international tournament where he would be against all the best AD carries it would be very hard to get an advantage in the lane.

Impact has mostly been playing tanks throughout the season with rarely picking carry laners. Though this has been working fine for the team in NA other top laners from other regions can easily exploit that.

The team does not play a proactive style and wait for the team fight stage and whenever they are up against a super aggressive team they have a hard time. This could easily be the case again.

This is the first time Team Liquid has qualified for the worlds and it would be interesting to see how far they go.