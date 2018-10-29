2018 LoL World Championship: Fnatic Sweeps Cloud 9

Via Riot Games

It was a much-anticipated series between the two teams for the title of the best western team in the tournament and a place in the Grand Finale. We take a look at the match and dissect all the details from it!

Fnatic vs Cloud 9

Game 1

A very important game to deal the first blow, Licorice for Cloud 9 picked Ekko to counter Bwipo's Viktor. An early gank in the top lane went horribly wrong for Cloud 9 as Svenskeren died to Bwipo under turret while Licorice died to a counter gank. A couple of early visits by Broxah to the mid lane enabled Caps to get ahead.

The game really snowballed from there as all the three lanes were losing for Cloud 9. Fnatic was able to close the game without any difficulties and Caps ended the game with an impressive KDA of 6/1/5.

Game 2

A surprise pick of Viktor bot by Sneaky really shook things up. The game began well for Cloud 9 as they were able to exert extra pressure due to a mage bot. Bwipo managed to catch Sneaky as he was out of Flash and was able to shut him down. Fnatic quickly turned towards Baron and managed to secure it. Fnatic then was able to clean up Cloud 9 with Caps getting a Quadra kill and thus ending the game. Caps was MVP again as he had a KDA of 7/2/4.

Game 3

A make or break game for Cloud 9 and they were able to secure Lucian/Braum for the bot lane. Top lane was a rematch from game 1 with Bwipo on Viktor and Licorice on Ekko. Similar to game 1 Bwipo was able to gather a pretty big lead over Licorice. A few skirmishes went back and forth with both teams getting some kills. However, better macro play from Fnatic forced Cloud 9 to play from behind. Fnatic were able to take the Baron and despite a strong display from Cloud 9, were comfortably able to close the game.

Fnatic won the battle of the Western giants and will be facing Invictus Gaming on 3 November for the Worlds trophy.