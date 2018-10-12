2018 LoL World Championship: Group Stage predictions

World championship 2018 is underway and for the course of a month, every team in the world will try to show that they are the best

#1 Group A

One of the more competitive groups of the Championship, Group A packs a punch

* Afreeca Freecs

* Flash Wolves

* G2 Esports

* Phong Vu Buffalo

One of the more competitive groups of the Championship, Group A packs a punch. Afreeca Freecs had a super impressive domestic season in LCK qualifying for Worlds on points.

Kiin is one of the best top laners heading into Worlds. He is super mechanical and extremely good on carry champions. They have veterans in the mid and the jungle in the form of Kuro and Spirit and they are definitely one of the favorites from the group.

Flash Wolves had a great showing at MSI and definitely are looking to redeem their identity as a whole on World Stage.

On previous iterations of Flash Wolves it has been mainly Maple show in the mid lane but after the departure of Karsa Swordart has stepped up to be the main shot caller for the team. Flash Wolves have been dominant in their region and are certainly the group favorites.

G2 Esports had a weak domestic league and had to struggle a bit in Play in. Jankos has been very inconsistent throughout the season and only saving grace has been Perkz in the mid lane.

They can be a threat but they have to play super well if they want to make out of groups. Phong Vu Buffalo is a surprise package from Vietnam. Not many people know about their play style and what they will bring to the table.

However, their top laner Zeros is highly rated and something to look for. Unlike Gigabyte Marines who represented the Vietnam region last year PVB is a more macro reliant team who likes to play more standard rather than having explosive gameplay.

Expected teams to qualify- Flash Wolves, Afreeca Freecs

