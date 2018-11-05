2018 LoL World Championship: Invictus Gaming wins it all

Via LOL Esports

The Worlds 2018 concluded with Invictus Gaming clean Sweeping Fnatic in the final. The game was pretty much one-sided as Invictus Gaming was clearly the better team. We take a look at the series-

Game 1

Fnatic blind picked Irelia then went for Urgot to counter TheShy who was on Sion. The match began at a slow pace with not much happening in the early stages. IG capitalized on a flashless Irelia as Rookie picked up the first blood. IG quickly picked up the momentum as they pushed all lanes. A fight for the Rift Herald heavily went in the favour of IG as they picked up three kills and the Rift Herald.

The game was a complete stomp from there as the carries of IG went too far away and eventually closed out the game with Baron Buff.

Game 2

This time around IG picked Irelia for TheShy and Syndra for Rookie. Ning was pinched on his champion pool, as a result, he opted for Gragas. Ning had a superb early game as he repeatedly ganked top lane which got his team ahead. Similar to game 1 all the lanes won for IG and they quickly grouped to take the mid turret. Fnatic tried to answer back by grouping themselves but failed to do so as IG cleaned the fight. TheShy got insanely ahead as Fnatic lost game 2.

Game 3

Soaz replaced Bwipo in the top lane for Fnatic trying to bring some stability in the team. Baolan was caught out in level 1 as he gave away the first blood. This was followed by a kill in the top lane as Fnatic finally looked to redeem themselves. The game was going well for Fnatic until a fight in the mid lane went in favour IG as they picked up few kills. IG really snowballed this momentum as they managed to gather a massive lead. Broxah tried to bring Fnatic back into the game as he stole the Baron from IG but this was not enough as IG won the World Championship.