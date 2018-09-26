2018 LoL World Championship: Is Fnatic the hope of west?

Fnatic won back to back splits

Fnatic had a fantastic year winning back to back regular splits and in a convincing fashion. After the departure of many major stars from the team in the past couple of years, the teams switched things around and have found much success since then. Will this be finally the year for Europen powerhouse? We take a look at their roster heading into the World championship and their strengths and weaknesses.

Top Lane-

One of the veterans of the games Paul "sOAZ" Boye has come a long way since his debut. He has been the member of several iterations of Fnatic Squad and he is still going strong. Though he used to play more carry oriented champs in his early day he has reverted mostly to tanks now. He brings the calmness and stability in the team. He has been to several international tournaments and has huge experience on the stage.

Jungle-

Bursting into the scene as an academy player Mads "Broxah" Brock-Pedersen has established himself as one of the premier junglers of Europe now. The youngster is a calm minded player and rarely puts a foot wrong. He is especially good on Lee Sin and Elise.

Mid Lane-

Rasmus "Caps" Winther has been the star for Fnatic this year. The Prodigy who once was referred as Baby Faker had a disappointing Worlds last year. Though this split he has managed to silence his critics as he won the Summer Split MVP. He is mechanically gifted and can play almost any champion in the mid lane.

AD Carry-

Martin "Rekkles" Larsson often referred to best from the west has always been a top tier AD Carry. Though he was benched for most of the summer split due to Off ADC meta he came back strong during the closing stages of the tournament. Mechanically sounded he usually plays more hyper carry champions. He has been with Fnatic for a long time now and would like to get a taste of World Championship Trophy.

Support-

Zdravets "Hylissang" Iliev Galabov often gets unrecognized in the team victories but he is a major part of why the team has performed well during the regular split. He has played with different AD carries in the team implying different play style. He has a decent cham pool and is technically sounded.

Substitute-

Top Lane/AD carry-

Benching Rekkles for most of the season Gabriël "Bwipo" Rau carried Fnatic through early stages of the split. He is very good on Mages which he mostly played in the bot lane. He gives an extra edge to the Fnatic Line up and a surprise factor.

Strengths-

Caps have been the standout player for Fnatic this season, he can carry the game on his own and has a vast champ pool. They like to play aggressive and the are super good even if they get the slightest lead in the game. They also have a surprise factor of Bwipo which can cause some major trouble to opponents and if all things fail you can always trust on Rekkles.

Weaknesses-

Their inability to play through top lane could hurt them in an international stage where everyone is super good. Playing aggressive can always backfire which Fnatic has to keep in mind. Caps while being the superstar of 2018 had a lot of critics in 2017 regarding his too aggressive playstyle and sometimes not respecting the enemies. Fnatic also hasn't played much of the slow tempo games so it would be interesting to see how do they perform in that situation.