2018 LoL World Championship: Is this finally the year of UZI?

Kuldeep Thapa FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR Feature 9 // 25 Sep 2018, 06:48 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

RNG won the Rift Rivals 2018 after defeating Kingzone

This has been the year for Royal Never Give up from winning back to back Domestic championships to winning International championships like Mid Season Invitational and Rift Rivals. Even in the Asian game's squad of China which defeated the tournament favourites South Korea 4 out of 5 players were from RNG. They will be heading into 2018 World championship as tournament favourites. We take a look at their roster heading into worlds and their strengths and weaknesses.

Top Lane-

Yan "Letme" Jun-Ze has been Rock solid in the top lane. He has the ability to play both tanks as well as carry champs though he has played Tanky champions more this season. His playstyle is usually peeling for UZI like every team member of RNG.

Jungle-

When Hung "Karsa" Hau-Hsuan joined RNG from Flash wolves he had one thing in mind international success and he got one after joining RNG. Though he didn't play much during the regular season, in every final and every pressure match RNG has been they have decided to go with Karsa. He is a super experienced Jungler and his jungle pathing is on point.

Mid Lane-

Li "Xiaohu" Yuan-Hao was the star of 2017 having won the MVP Summer Split but had a disappointing 2017 Worlds. In 2018 he took the back seat and which allowed UZI to thrive even more. He can carry from the mid lane whenever needed and is not to be underestimated.

AD Carry-

There are no words you can use to describe how brilliant Jian "Uzi" Zi-Hao has been this year. He has won every possible award this year and the only thing that is left is World Championship. RNG clearly have adapted a definitive play style where they put all their resources into UZI and let him carry the game. The Chinese AD carry is one of the best AD carries in the history of League of Legends if not the very best. He is a mechanical god and can turn around the swing of gameplay at his will. He has been to two World finals before and came short both time and now he is hungry for the trophy more than ever.

Support-

When Mata left RNG back in 2017 there were questions that who was gonna replace a player with such a huge calibre. Shi "Ming" Sen-Ming stepped up to the stage and never has looked back again. No AD Carry is good enough without a good support and without Ming UZI might not have been as dominant as he has been this year. He can play healers or engage support if needed.

Substitute-

Though Karsa has joined the team and usually plays the more important matches you can never count out Liu "Mlxg" Shi-Yu. The unpredictable jungler can be devastating on his day. His Lee Sin is one of the best in the world. RNG can bring out Mlxg whenever they want and can surprise the opponents.

Strengths-

They have top players across the board. They have been playing through UZI in this season and it has worked. UZI and Ming usually get the lead in bot lane and they press the lead to victory. They are super good in a front to back scenario and often comes on top in team fights. All of their players are mechanically good and are good on Macro too. They like to play aggressive and often their games are a complete bloodbath. They also have two junglers with distinctive playstyles giving them an extra edge.

Weaknesses-

There is not much to say about the weaknesses of RNG. They are a top team and one of the favourites to win the world. However, they sometimes play too aggressive and in doing so they make some casual mistakes here an there. They also have a trouble when the tempo of the game is going slower. One major weakness could arise if UZI doesn't perform as he is the primary carrier for the team aside from that they are a World Class team.