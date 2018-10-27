2018 LoL World Championship: The Clash of the Western Giants!

Semifinals are around the corner and only the best can progress forward. Though this has been one of the most unpredictable World Championships of all time, we take a look at the semifinal matchup.

Cloud 9 vs Fnatic

Cloud 9 has come a long way from being the last placed team in the domestic split to being in the semifinals. They managed to make out of the group of Death and again all expectations swept Afreeca Freecs 3-0 in quarterfinals.

Jensen is having the tournament of his life. He has been having success on both Utility picks like Galio and Carry picks like Leblanc. He doesn't fall behind in the laning phase and then shines in team fights. Svenskeren after replacing Blabber in the jungle has been an absolute monster and especially his Graves performance was one to watch. Licorice has been the star for Cloud 9 all year long and he is still performing up to the mark.

Fnatic was probably considered to be the best hope from the west at the beginning of the tournament. They are still on the right track as they managed to finish top of the group above Invictus Gaming. Caps have been performing super well.

His mechanics are on point and he can turn things around on his own. Broxah had one of the best Lee-Sin performance of all time. His aggressive playstyle really elevates the game tempo. Rekkles also stepped up his game during the quarterfinals which is a good sign for Fnatic moving forward.

Overall Fnatic has strong laners across the board and will be looking to take the series though it wouldn't be that easy as Cloud 9 are no slouch.

Prediction: Fnatic wins the series 3-2.

Cloud 9 Win Conditions:

* Getting Licorice on a favourable matchup.

* Drafting a winning lane for Sneaky and Zeyzal.

* Getting an early game champion for Svenskeren

Fnatic Win Conditions:

* Getting Caps on a comfortable pick.

* Protecting Rekkles early game so that he can thrive later.

* Hylissang and Broxah need to work together for a better vision around the map.

Both the teams will be looking the cement their place in finals for the first time in their respective franchise history. In a clash of the West, it would be interesting to see who comes out on top. The semifinals action continues on 28 October.