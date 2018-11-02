×
2018 LoL World Championship: Who will prevail in the Grand Finale?

Kuldeep Thapa
ANALYST
News
12   //    02 Nov 2018, 21:32 IST

Via LoL Esports
Via LoL Esports

In a rematch from Group D, Invictus Gaming will face Fnatic in the Grand Finale. Fnatic had the upper hand last time when they met winning 2 out of 3 games but Invictus Gaming is definitely on the same page if not above.

One of the major factors for both the team's success has been their solo lane players. TheShy and Rookie both had one of the best solo performance in the semifinals. They both demolished G2 lineup in the quarterfinals.

JackeyLove has been a hit or a miss doing exceptionally well in some games but struggling in others. Ning is usually in the backseat primarily playing as the engager for the team.

Invictus Gaming usually likes to play a high tempo game though they are more than capable of playing slow games. They defeated KT Rolster who was one of the tournament favorites in the quarterfinals and rolled over G2 Esports 3-0 in the semifinals.

Fnatic will be the first western team since season 1 to qualify for Finals. They have been dominating in the tournament and have already defeated Invictus Gaming twice in the group stage.

Broxah has easily been the best jungler in the tournament. His presence in the early game has allowed Fnatic to open a Gold lead on the opponents. Bwipo had an excellent showing in the Semifinals justifying his position over SoaZ. Caps have been good throughout the tournament and it would be interesting to see how he does against Rookie in the mid lane.

Invictus Gaming Win conditions

 *Play through mid lane or Top lane and allowing them to thrive.

* Mitigating the early pressure of Broxah by getting Ning on a comfort pick.

* Constantly forcing Fnatic into bad situations.

* Securing a comfort pick for JackeyLove in the draft phase.

Fnatic Win Conditions

* Getting an advantage in the draft phase.

* Putting Broxah on an aggressive champion.

* Forcing JackeyLove to commit mistakes.

* Not allowing Solo Laners from IG to take over the game.

Fnatic will be looking to be the first western team since season 1 to win Worlds while Invictus Gaming will be hungry for the trophy themselves. A banger of a series is to be expected when these two teams will meet on 3 November for the Grand Finale.




