2018 LoL World Championship: You can earn rewards for watching Live Matches and New Skin coming to League!

Riot dropped a teaser for the latest skin

Everybody like free gifts and now Riot is giving everyone a chance to earn freebies just by watching World Championship 2018.

Players will get missions similar to in-game missions whereby reaching a certain milestone you will get rewarded. Players will get tokens for watching live matches which can be used to unlock Emotes, Borders, Icons, Chromas, and special rewards. One thing to be noticed is that you have to watch the live stream via LoL Esports instead of youtube or Twitch. Milestones have not been revealed yet and viewers will only get to know it when Play In stage begins.

This is a great initiative and something the community always wanted. In a statement, a Riot member describes how this step is focussed towards building a larger community and rewarding loyal fans he goes on to say "We wanted to deliver our first take on a system for Worlds as an opportunity to drive some hype for the event and learn a lot about what players like and don’t like. We’ll take this into heavy consideration as we expand and keep building for the future. Later on, we hope to add several more mission trees, exclusive rewards, and support for viewers who are watching outside of LoLEsports.com."

There would a certain tab available during the tournament through which viewers can track their progress and the rewards they have unlocked.

Riot recently dropped a teaser for the latest skin which is Dragon Trainer Heimerdinger that would be arriving next patch. The skin is supposed to be Legendary skin meaning it will have completely new Audio and Visual Effects. Overall the skin looks fantastic and the dragon themed visuals are just stunning. The price of the skin has not been revealed yet but it is expected to be 1820 RP(North America).