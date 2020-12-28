Action games are loved by players as it offers the excitement and thrill that mobile gamers are in search for. These games are fast-paced and adrenaline-induced titles which players love.

Google Play Store has a good collection of action games that players can download. So, if players are interested, they can download the following games which released this year.

3 best action Android games that released in 2020

These are three of the best action Android games which released this year:

1. FPS Encounter Secret Mission: Best Shooting Games

Image via Typical Gameplay (YouTube)

This title is an action-packed FPS shooting game which offers more than 10 FPS missions. This title revolves around anti-terrorism and the realistic backdrop of the game makes it more entertaining.

One of the best aspects of this game is that it can be played offline. Players can pick a weapon from the pool of different weapons in order to defend themselves/defeat their enemies.

Download it from here.

Advertisement

2. PVP Shooting Battle 2020 Online and Offline game.

Image via Typical Gameplay (YouTube)

This action game is all about shooting and survival. The game offers exciting missions and players can complete over 20 of them, if they choose to play the title offline.

The multiplayer campaigns are often fun to complete, but requires internet connection to run. Players can get access to new missions, through the updates that the title comes up with.

Download it from here.

3. Gangs Town Story – action open-world shooter

Image via SpTV2 Android review (YouTube)

This title is also a third-person, action-adventure game. There are various characters, ranging from soldiers to gangsters, that players will have to deal with, in this title.

As this is an open-world game, players can choose one of the many vehicles to explore the map. Like all action games, this title provides its players with the necessary weapons required to complete missions.

Download it from here.