3 best cards for Rapid Gold Challenge in Clash Royale

The Rapid Gold 1v1 Challenge in Clash Royale is the latest challenge through which players can earn 10,000 Gold every day. It is a casual in-game challenge in which players are required to create an 8-cards deck using unlocked cards to battle in a 1v1 fight.

All the cards in Clash Royale are upgraded to level 11 to make the battle fair for everyone. So, selection of cards is crucial to winning battles and additional gold. In this article, we will discuss the three best cards to use in the Rapid Gold Challenge.

3 best cards that players should use for Rapid Gold Challenge in Clash Royale

1) Mega Knight

Cost: 7 Elixir

Damage: 355

Hitpoints: 5280

The Mega Knight is one of Clash Royale's most powerful Legendary cards and becomes available once players reach Arena 7. He is a melee unit with high hitpoints and damage who can smash opposing towers and halt the enemy's advance.

It causes splash damage, which means it injures troops when it is deployed directly at them. Aside from that, it has an area-damage effect that can easily deal with any ground troop. Mega Knight should be used as an assaulting soldier in the Rapid Gold Challenge, with troops like Electro Wizard and Witch supporting it.

2) Valkyrie

Valkyrie card (Image via Sportskeeda(

Cost: 4 Elixir

Damage: 345

Hitpoints: 2641

Valkyrie is, without a doubt, the most powerful Rare ground card, and she uses her ax to deal area damage. She can easily counter the enemy's ground assault, as well as any ground swarm of troops such as the Skeleton Army.

She has a lot of hitpoints and does a lot of damage, thus she's a great support troop for the Mega Knight. Valkyrie can be used with other high-cost troops in the Rapid Gold Challenge as it is a triple Elixir challenge.

3) Electro Wizard

Cost: 4 Elixir

Damage: 290

Hitpoints: 944

Once players reach Arena 8, they can unlock Electro Wizard, another powerful legendary card. He's a one-target unit with a lot of hitpoints and a lot of damage. He also has the stun ability to slow down enemy troops. It can be used to combat air-attacking cards like Minions and Balloons in the challenge.

