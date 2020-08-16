3 best emulator games like PUBG Mobile Lite

PUBG Mobile requires a significant amount of storage space and high specifications to run smoothly on a smartphone. PUBG Mobile Lite is a blessing for those mobile gamers who cannot run the main version on their smartphones.

While most of the players prefer to play PUBG Mobile Lite on their smartphones, few of them even play it on their PCs with the help of emulators. If you are looking for more battle royale games like PUBG Mobile Lite that can run on your PC, here are some that you can go for.

Three best emulator games like PUBG Mobile Lite

These are the top three emulator games like PUBG Mobile Lite:

Free Fire

Free Fire. Image: Gurugamer.com.

Like PUBG Mobile Lite, Free Fire does not take up a lot of space. With a size of only 553 MB, Free Fire can be installed on a PC with the help of an emulator. In this game, you need to jump out of a plane and land on an island and search for weapons and supplies. Then, you can use the firearms that you have found to shoot your enemies and emerge as the last person standing.

Knives Out

Knives Out. Image: MODDROID.COM.

In Knives Out, you will have to be a part of a team consisting of 5 players and defeat other teams to emerge as the winner. The game is very similar to PUBG Mobile Lite as it is all about surviving till the end. You can choose from game modes like Sniper Battle, 50v50 and Team Fight.

Advertisement

Knives Out can also run on PC emulators like MEmu Play and LDPlayer.

Battlelands Royale

Battlelands Royale. Image: Google Play.

Kids will love this battle royale game because of its vibrant colours and cartoonish characters. Each match lasts for about 3 to 5 minutes, and there are 32 players in total. Get a hold of the special minigun and bazooka to shoot your enemies in style.

You can download an emulator like BlueStacks and run the game smoothly on your PC.