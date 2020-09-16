3 best emulator games like PUBG Mobile Lite to play after the ban

PUBG Mobile Lite is known for its action-packed gameplay that managed to do justice to the battle royale genre, even though it was a lighter game. But since the ban on this beloved title in India, fans of the game may be looking for other emulator games to play on their PCs.

In this article, we take a look at some of the emulator games that are playable on Android emulators. These titles resemble PUBG Mobile Lite in their gameplay and are great alternatives, until this lighter version of PUBG Mobile finds a way back into our lives, which will hopefully be soon.

Three best emulator games like PUBG Mobile Lite to play after the ban

1) Garena Free Fire

Image credits: Google Play

Garena Free Fire often gets compared to PUBG Mobile Lite. Especially since the former features battle royale gameplay that is structured to last only 10 minutes per match. Free Fire throws 50 players together for a BR match, in which they must fight and kill each other until only one survives.

Free Fire is a game that can easily be played on PCs through emulators. The game offers a lot of exciting content, like unique characters, crates of unlockables, as well as an incredible arsenal of weapons.

2) Battlelands Royale

Image credits: Google Play

Battlelands Royale is a battle royale game that has as similar an approach to the genre as PUBG Mobile Lite. The game is not too resource-intensive and can be smoothly run on both mobiles and emulators without a drop in performance.

The graphics of the game, though simplistic, have a quirky and bright feel, which can add to the fun of playing it. Don’t let the graphics fool you though — the title is about intense PvP action on a battle royale map, where players must look for weapons and gear, and manage to survive long enough to be the last man standing.

3) Bullet League - 2D Battle Royale

Image credits: Google Play

When it comes to lighter battle royale games, one title that all fans of PUBG Mobile Lite must try out is Bullet League. As the name suggests, Bullet League is a 2D battle royale offering that allows players to fight it out on dynamic maps as they battle for the ultimate survival and victory.

The game allows for quirky characters and lots of upgrades that you can procure as you progress through the gameplay. With 2D, cartoonish graphics and a wide choice of weapons and gear to collect, Bullet League proves to be an attractive alternative to PUBG Mobile Lite.