3 best Free Fire emulators for low-end PCs

Free Fire is a very popular Android game that is played by a lot of players across the world. It belongs to the battle royale genre and is packed with action. And if you are wondering how to play Free Fire on your PC, then you can do so with the help of an emulator.
Emulators are life-savers for those who want to play Android games on the computer. All you need to do is download them and run the desired game.
Three best Free Fire emulators for low-end PCs
If your PC does not have excellent specifications, you need not worry, as the emulators in this list will be compatible with your system.
1. BlueStacks
BlueStacks is the most popular Android emulator for PC, and you can rely entirely on it when you need to run Free Fire smoothly. Not just this BR shooter, you can download BlueStacks as it gives you the option to play a lot of Android games on your computer.
Check out their website for more information.
Minimum system requirements (Source: BlueStacks)
OS: Microsoft Windows 7 and above.
- Processor: Intel or AMD Processor.
- RAM: Your PC must have at least 2 GB of RAM. (Note that having 2 GB or more disk space is not a substitute for RAM)
- HDD: 5 GB Free Disk Space.
2. NoxPlayer
NoxPlayer should be your second choice after BlueStacks if you want to play Free Fire on your PC. It gives you access to a broader range of features than BlueStacks, and all you need for ensuring a great gaming experience is a mouse and a keyboard. You can also assign controls, which is super cool!
Check out their website for more information.
Minimum system requirements (Source: Patch)
- Processor: 2.2 GHz
- RAM: 2 GB
- Graphics Card: 1 GB
3. MEmu
This emulator is famous for the unique feature that it provides, which allows the player to run two games simultaneously and adds to the excitement. Imagine playing PUBG Mobile and Free Fire at once. Crazy, right?! This emulator supports a keyboard, mouse and a gamepad.
Check out their website for more information.
Minimum system requirements (Source: MEMU PLAY)
Two cores x86/x86_64 Processor (Intel or AMD CPU)
- WinXP SP3 / Win7 / Win8 / Win10 (Not recommended to run on Server/Enterprise)
- Latest Windows DirectX 11 / Graphics driver with OpenGL 2.0
- Hardware Virtualization Technology (Intel VT-x/AMD-V) shall be enabled in BIOS
- 2 GB of RAM (4GB for x64 system)
- 5 GB of hard disk free space