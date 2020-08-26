3 best Free Fire emulators for low-end PCs

Free Fire is a very popular Android game that is played by a lot of players across the world. It belongs to the battle royale genre and is packed with action. And if you are wondering how to play Free Fire on your PC, then you can do so with the help of an emulator.

Emulators are life-savers for those who want to play Android games on the computer. All you need to do is download them and run the desired game.

Three best Free Fire emulators for low-end PCs

If your PC does not have excellent specifications, you need not worry, as the emulators in this list will be compatible with your system.

1. BlueStacks

BlueStacks (Image Credits: BlueStacks)

BlueStacks is the most popular Android emulator for PC, and you can rely entirely on it when you need to run Free Fire smoothly. Not just this BR shooter, you can download BlueStacks as it gives you the option to play a lot of Android games on your computer.

Minimum system requirements (Source: BlueStacks)

OS: Microsoft Windows 7 and above.

Processor: Intel or AMD Processor.

RAM: Your PC must have at least 2 GB of RAM. (Note that having 2 GB or more disk space is not a substitute for RAM)

HDD: 5 GB Free Disk Space.

2. NoxPlayer

NoxPlayer (Image Credits: PCQuest)

NoxPlayer should be your second choice after BlueStacks if you want to play Free Fire on your PC. It gives you access to a broader range of features than BlueStacks, and all you need for ensuring a great gaming experience is a mouse and a keyboard. You can also assign controls, which is super cool!

Minimum system requirements (Source: Patch)

Processor: 2.2 GHz

RAM: 2 GB

Graphics Card: 1 GB

3. MEmu

MEmu player (Image Credits: MEmu)

This emulator is famous for the unique feature that it provides, which allows the player to run two games simultaneously and adds to the excitement. Imagine playing PUBG Mobile and Free Fire at once. Crazy, right?! This emulator supports a keyboard, mouse and a gamepad.

Minimum system requirements (Source: MEMU PLAY)