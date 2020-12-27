Google Play Store has a wide array of games from different genres. From 10 MB to 2 GB, these games also have different download sizes.

Storage space is often a deciding factor when it comes to downloading games. So, players who do not have sufficient space in their Android device, can play the following games under 50 MB.

3 best games under 50 MB on the Google Play Store released in 2020

These are three of the best games under 50 MB on the Google Play Store which released this year:

1. MR RACER : Car Racing Game 2020 – Made in India

Image via Game Travel Tech by Akash (YouTube)

This is an offline car game which has easy controls and good graphics. Players can choose from 12 hyper-cars and race to glory in 5 realistic locations, which include City, Farm land, Mountain Day, Mountain Night & Snow.

There are 6 game modes, namely Chase, Endless, Free Ride, Time Career mode, and Challenge mode. The game offers 100 levels in the Challenge mode that players can complete.

Size: 44 MB

Download it from here.

2. Minicraft 2020

Image via Android Rakun (YouTube)

Minecraft enthusiasts will enjoy this crafting and building game. The game does not follow a particular story but there are game marks around the map that players can follow and reach their target.

The title is also an open-world game which gives players the option to go around the map and explore various locations. Players can cities, villages and even their own shelter in this game.

Size: 20 MB

Download it from here.

3. FPS Encounter Secret Mission: Best Shooting Games

Image via Typical Gameplay (YouTube)

The realistic nature of this FPS shooting game makes it more entertaining. There are more than 10 FPS missions that players can complete in this game, all of which revolve around anti-terrorism.

There are a variety of weapons which are offered to the players so that they can protect themselves from their enemies. This game can also be played without an internet connection.

Size: 38 MB

Download it from here.