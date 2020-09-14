Among Us is one of the breakout hits of 2020 and also one of the most downloaded apps on the Google Play Store. The game has reached soaring heights fairly quickly and given the game's accessible and fun nature; it deserved it.

While some fans even called it a little derivate of other games in similar genres, the game is entirely original in its execution. However, if players are looking to explore more similar games, here are few of our picks.

3 of the best games like Among Us on Android

3) Werewolf Online

Werewolf Online is one of the most fun social games for the Android platform on the Google Play Store. In the game, up to 16 players will take up their roles as either the Villagers or Werewolves. There are multiple roles within the villagers as well, and by nightfall, they must attempt to survive against their bestial counterparts.

The game is centred around the inability to trust your neighboring player, as no one knows the true nature of the other. Players can interact with others and have discussions during the day, but the killers then go to work at night.

The game encourages a lot of distrust between friends and players, much like Among Us does, making for an extremely fun multiplayer experience with friends or other players online.

2) Town of Salem

Town of Salem has been a mainstay in the mobile phone game market and one of the most popular multiplayer experiences. Much like Among Us, Town of Salem forces you to put your friends under heavy scrutiny, and perhaps even sentence them to death in the game.

The game puts players in certain roles in the titular town of Salem, and they must play their role during the daytime. As soon as the night falls, the Serial Killer role goes to town and attempts to pick off unsuspecting players. The objective of the game is to out these killers before they make their move and kill everyone in the game.

Town of Salem has been one of the most popular games in the genre way before Among Us.

1) Keep Talking and Nobody Explodes

Despite the long title, the game is pretty straightforward and makes for an enjoyable social experience with friends. In the game, the players play the role of a bomb defusal unit with one person in charge of actually defusing the bomb.

The other players are given puzzles and clues as to how to defuse the bomb, and the person-in-charge of defusal cannot see the puzzles. The squad must communicate clearly and attempt to defuse the bomb before it explodes.

The game makes for some truly hilarious moments as players attempt to solve puzzles while also trying to explain how to go about defusing the bomb. There are a tonne of puzzles so that the game doesn't get repetitive.

Keep Talking and Nobody Explodes is definitely worth its asking price and is a game that will entertain players for hours upon hours.