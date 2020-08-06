Garena Free Fire has expanded exponentially in terms of total downloads and has managed to garner a massive fan following over the years. The game had 80 million peak daily active users in the first quarter of 2020. These figures further underline the popularity of this massive gaming phenomenon.

If you like playing Free Fire, here are some of the games that are very similar.

3 best games like Free Fire on Google Play Store

#1 Rules of Survival

Rules of Survival (Picture courtesy: Rules of Survival)

Rules of Survival is developed and published by NetEase. Like Free Fire, the game offers a fast-paced gameplay. 120 players battle it out against each other, and the last player standing triumphs. The game has over 50 million downloads on the Google Play Store and is rated 3.9 out of 5 stars.

Download Link: Click here

#2 Knives Out

Knives Out (Picture Source: Google Play Store)

Knives Out is also developed by NetEase. The game features 100 players that try and eliminate each other as soon as possible. It also a plethora of playing modes like Sniper Battle, 50v50, and Team Fight. Knives Out has crossed the 10 million downloads mark on the Google Play Store and is rated 3.5 out of 5.

Download Link: Click here

#3 Hopeless Land

Hopeless Land (Picture Source: Google Play Store)

Hopeless Land is the last game on this list. Like all the other battle royale games, the game is based purely on survival. It has low device requirements and easy controls, which further enhance the battle royale experience.

Hopeless Land also supports in-game voice chat. It has been downloaded over 50 million times and is rated 3.8 on the Google Play Store.

Download Link: Click here

There are several other games that the players can also try out. The games mentioned above are just recommendations.

