Free Fire is one of the best mobile games currently available when it comes to the battle royale genre. Free Fire can be enjoyed on a PC with the help of an emulator, but there are many PC games like Free Fire that can be used as an alternative.

Many players also have low-end PCs, so it's important to find the right alternatives to Free Fire.

Also read: Top 30 stylish and creative guild names for Free Fire (OB26 version)

3 best games like Free Fire for low-end PCs (2021)

#1 - Creative Destruction

Image via teahub.io

This title is a combination of Fortnite and Free Fire. Players have to land in a battleground, pick up weapons and supplies, and fight for their survival along with 99 other players.

The title has 14 basic weapons that players can use, like shotguns and assault rifles. A special weapon named Destructor allows players to turn anything into building materials for protection.

Minimum System Requirements (Source: Steam)

OS: Windows 7

Processor: Intel Core I3-4160

Memory: 2 GB RAM

Graphics: Intel HD Graphics 4600

DirectX: Version 9.0c

Storage: 3 GB available space

Advertisement

Download it from here.

#2 - Cyber Hunter

Image via Cyber Hunter (YouTube)

Like Free Fire, this title gives players the chance to change their character's appearance using skins and accessories. Set in a futuristic backdrop, this title revolves around shooting and survival.

The game offers cool weapons like Liberty Apha and Omega to shoot enemies. This open-world battle royale game offers many tactical schemes for players to learn.

Minimum System Requirements (Source: Steam)

OS: Windows 7

Processor: Intel Core I3-4160

Memory: 2 GB RAM

Graphics: Intel HD Graphics 4600

DirectX: Version 9.0c

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Storage: 3 GB available space

Download it from here.

#3 - Battle Royale Survival

Image via Steam

Minecraft players will have a fun time playing with Lego-esque, block-like characters in this title. There can be a maximum of 20 players in one match, and matches usually last a short time.

Like Free Fire, players have to fight their opponents to be the last person standing. Battle Royale Survival offers players five different characters to choose from.

Minimum System Requirements (Source: Steam)

OS: Windows 7/8/10 - 64bits

Processor: 2 GHz Intel Pentium 4 or AMD Athlon or equivalent

Memory: 2 GB RAM

Graphics: Intel HD Chipset

Storage: 500 MB available space

Advertisement

Download it from here.

Disclaimer: This list reflects the personal views of the writer. As there are many games available, it is an individual's choice to play one or the other according to his/her preference.

Also read: Top 30 stylish and creative Free Fire names in March 2021