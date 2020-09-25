3 best games like PUBG Mobile Lite under 40 MB

PUBG Mobile Lite was a famous game that was compatible with both high and low-end phones. Unfortunately, this title, belonging to the battle royale genre, was banned in India at the beginning of this month.

Suppose you face storage problems in your phone and are still heartbroken over the ban of PUBG Mobile Lite, do not worry, as we have some recommendations for you. The titles on this list are not even 40 MB in size, and can easily be downloaded from Google Play Store.

Three best games like PUBG Mobile Lite under 40 MB

These are some of the best similar titles that you can try:

1. Free FPS Commando Shooting Battleground Strike 3D

Image Credits: 99images

This is a survival shooting game, just like PUBG Mobile Lite. You have to loot weapons and gather supplies that will help you to survive in the battleground. Commando Shooting was published by 333 Games on 4th September 2019.

You will get immersed in the gameplay of this title as it has realistic sound effects of army war games. This game also offers many offline missions that you can complete.

Size: 35 MB

Download it from here.

Advertisement

2. Fire Battleground Survival Shooting Squad Games

Image Credits: APKPure.com.

Like PUBG Mobile Lite, this game is also about protecting yourself from the attack of enemies, and shooting them down. Fire Battleground, released on 8th October 2019, has a rating of 3.5 stars on Google Play Store, and is published by Migane.

This title can also be played without an internet connection and is also appreciated for its smooth controls. Moreover, it has got more than a million downloads on Play Store, so you can surely give it a go!

Size: 38 MB

Download it from here.

3. Stickman Unknown Battlegrounds

Image Credits: Google Play.

If you are into stickman figures, give this game a go! Stickman Unknown offers a large multiplayer battleground where you can shoot enemies. It was published by Best Game Studios and released on 15th April 2018.

Like PUBG Mobile Lite, this game also gives you weapons, including shotguns, machine guns, and pistols, with which you can kill enemies. If you are looking for a casual and fun title, then this is a good option.

Size: 21 MB

Download it from here.