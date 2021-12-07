3 best games like PUBG Mobile Lite under 50 MB file size (2021)

PUBG Mobile Lite is meant for low-end Android smartphones as it was launched to compete against Garena's juggernaut, Free Fire. Fans of the PUBG franchise who didn't own fancy devices were overwhelmed by the release, and the game became an instant hit.

PUBG Mobile Lite has a minimum RAM requirement of 1 GB, with a download size below 800 MB. However, it is not suitable for entry-level smartphones as the game encounters plenty of stutters, and the game can also crash on such devices.

Therefore, users who cannot play PUBG Mobile Lite on their smartphones can look for alternatives. Any similar game with a 50 MB or smaller file size will be perfect.

PUBG Mobile Lite: What are the best alternatives under 50 MB

1) Victory Royale - PvP Battle Royale

Victory Royale - PvP Battle Royale (Image via Google Play Store)

Victory Royale is a decent option for a shooter under 50 MB, so gamers with entry-level smartphones can run it without much fuss. They can find similarities with PUBG Mobile Lite without caring much about internal memory.

The game has a download size of 33 MB, and players can download it here.

2) Fire Squad Battle Royale - Free Gun Shooting Game

Fire Squad Battle Royale - Free Gun Shooting Game (Image via Google Play Store)

Fire Squad Battle Royale provides an intense gunfight battlefield experience. The graphics style also shares similarities with PUBG Mobile Lite and can easily pass off as its highly compressed variant.

Players need to download a file of size 43 MB, and the title is available here.

3) Pixel Gun Mobile Shooter: BATTLE ROYALE Simulator

Pixel Gun Mobile Shooter: BATTLE ROYALE Simulator (Image via Google Play Store)

Pixel Gun Mobile Shooter draws inspiration from PUBG Mobile Lite's gameplay and Minecraft's graphics. Users come across a battle royale shooter set in a blocky battlefield where they fight against one another to decide the ultimate winner.

The graphics design makes this title more likable and fun. Gamers can install Pixel Gun Mobile Shooter with a download size of 41 MB here.

Also Read Article Continues below

Note: The list is not in any particular order and reflects the writer's individual opinions.

Edited by Ravi Iyer