COD Mobile: 3 Best Loadouts in the game

COD Mobile provides five loadout slots to players, which they can use to carry a fixed set of weapons to a match.

Here are the top 3 loadout options that the players can explore in COD Mobile.

3 Best Loadouts for COD Mobile (Picture Courtesy: KiNGAlpha/YT)

COD Mobile has risen to fame due to its distinct features compared to other games on the mobile platform. The game features a collection of weapons that can be used across various game modes.

COD Mobile allows players to set a permanent loadout for all the matches. Loadout is the set of weapons that players carry to a battle. Players can customize their loadouts according to their preference and style of play. The game features five loadout slots which the players can use.

Players often get confused regarding which guns they should carry in their loadout. Here are the top 3 loadout options which they can use in the multiplayer mode.

3 Best loadout in COD Mobile

Loadout 1:

Primary Weapon: KN44 (AR)

Secondary Weapon: MW11 (Pistol)

Lethal: Frag Grenade

Tactical: Smoke Grenade

Perks:-

Red: Fast Recover (Increases the recovery rate of HP by 35%)

Green: Hard Wired (Immunity against Counter-UAVs and EMP Grenades. No longer trigger Trip Mines)

Blue: Dead Silence (Grants silent movement)

Loadout 2:

Primary Weapon: Cordite (SMG)

Secondary Weapon: SMRS (Rocket Launcher)

Lethal: Sticky Grenade

Tactical: EMP

Perks:-

Red: Lightweight (Increases sprinting speed by 10% and reduces fall damage)

Green: Cold-Blooded (Enemy AI-controlled Scorestreaks do not affect. This doesn't affect the manually controlled Scorestreaks)

Blue: Alert (Shows a location of enemies in the mini-map as they approach the players)

Loadout 3:

Primary Weapon: DL Q33 (Sniper)

Secondary Weapon: J358 (Pistol)

Lethal: Frag Grenade

Tactical: Flashbang Grenade

Perks:-

Red: Fast Recover (Increases HP recovery rate by 35%)

Green: Ghost (Enemy UAVs cannot reveal your position)

Blue: Demo Expert: (Increases damage dealt of explosives by 25%)

The loadouts mentioned above are just recommendations, and the players can alter them based on their playing style. They can also create their own loadout in COD Mobile too.