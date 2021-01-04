From TV series to video games, Pokemon is loved by many players all over the world. Pokemon are adorable creatures with unique powers that players can collect and train.

Players can choose to play a variety of Pokemon games which are available across different platforms. The following games are similar offline Android games that Pokemon players would enjoy.

3 best offline Android games like Pokemon in 2021

These are three of the best Android games like Pokemon that can be played without an internet connection:

1. Nexomon

Image via Nintendo

The ultimate objective in this title will be to build a Nexomon team. The storyline, cute characters and graphics of this title are worth appreciating.

Players will have to complete different missions and they can explore 10 different regions in the process. Catching different Nexomons will definitely remind players of catching Pokemon.

Download it from here.

2. Monster Trips Chaos

Image via Google Play

Like Pokemon, players can catch various monsters in this title and train them. Players have to make use of different strategies to train them as per the mythical monsters’ strengths and weaknesses.

The game gives players the opportunity to earn various rewards by completing quests, which will help them to become better trainers. This title has a rating of 4 stars on the Google Play Store.

Download it from here.

3. EvoCreo – Lite: Free Monster Games

Image via Neutroniser (YouTube)

This game features many monsters which are inspired by Pokemon. Players can interact with these cute monsters and challenge other trainers to face-offs.

The game offers over 170 monsters that players can catch. Players can enjoy more than 30 hours of offline playtime in this title, which has a rating of 4.1 stars on the Google Play Store.

Download it from here.