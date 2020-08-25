3 best offline Android games like PUBG Mobile Lite

PUBG is a famous battle royale game that also has an Android version, PUBG Mobile, which is also very popular in the mobile gaming world. It's popularity then gave rise to PUBG Mobile Lite, as many people did not have phones with specifications that were compatible with PUBG Mobile.

Even though PUBG Mobile Lite requires internet to run, you might be on the lookout for similar survival and battle royale Android games that will not require data to run. If you are, then you are in luck, as this list will help choose the games that you are searching for.

Three best offline Android games like PUBG Mobile Lite

These are the some of the best such offerings that you can try out:

1) Free Survival Battleground Fire: Battle Royale

Free Survival Battleground Fire: Battle Royale (Image Credits: APKPure.com)

If you want to enjoy an offline Android game that has survival-shooting as its core theme, this is the best one available in Google Play Store. The missions that you will face all revolve around the World War. So, pull out all the stops to be the last person standing in this fast-paced, action-induced game. The download size of the game is only 89 MB, which is an added advantage.

Download it from here

2) ScarFall: The Royale Combat

ScarFall (Image Credits: ScarFall Wiki - Fandom)

This game is also a great choice if you want to choose one that is entirely from the battle royale genre. It is a multiplayer shooting game like PUBG Mobile Lite, so you will not have a lot of trouble getting acquainted with the gameplay. This title is compatible with both high-end and low-end devices. There are also various guns to choose from, which makes it more convenient for you to kill enemies.

Download it from here

3) ZOMBIE SHOOTING SURVIVAL: Offline Games

ZOMBIE SHOOTING SURVIVAL (Image Credits: APKPure.com)

This title is also a survival game like PUBG Mobile Lite. However, it is not a battle royale one, but if you love to shoot zombies, then you can try it out. You will be trapped in a zombie apocalypse, and in order to survive, you will have to kill them. Make sure to build a strong base to keep the undead out. The tactics are not very difficult to master, and there are almost 50 guns that will help accomplish your goal.

Download it from here