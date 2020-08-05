There's no doubt that Fortnite is a great battle royale game. Being dropped into a random spot on an island full of people trying to kill you can be fun and heart-racing at the same time.

But most of all, the game is about survival - making sure that you find enough resources and weapons to survive while killing everyone else around you.

So if you want to play Fortnite, but are somehow stuck without a reliable internet connection, there are a few other games that you can try playing offline.

These games have the same survival spirit and agile gameplay that you crave from Fortnite.

Here are the 3 best offline games like Fortnite

#3. Conan Exiles

Conan Exiles (Image credits: MMORPG.com)

Set in the legendary universe of the Conan the Barbarian franchise, Conan Exiles is a game that offers both offline solo player mode and an online multiplayer. While the multiplayer can be immensely fun, the solo player mode is just as entertaining. The player wakes up as he is rescued by Conan in the Exiled Lands, where all criminals are crucified and left to die under the scorching sun.

Once rescued, it is up to you to gather resources, craft weapons and armor, hunt for food, and fight against the several NPCs that want to kill you. One really important part of the gameplay is the focus on religion, which really gives it a unique tone quite unlike Fortnite. Plus, if you can find a human and sacrifice him to the pantheon of gods, you get a bunch of benefits in the game.

#2. The Forest

The Forest (Image credits: NewsBeezer)

The Forest is a survival game in which you, a small-time celebrity, land on an island when your plane crashes. You open your eyes only to see your son being kidnapped by a local cannibalistic islander.

Now begins a quest to find your son and rescue him, while also trying to fight off the multiple horrifying cannibals and mutants that come to attack you.

The Forest is not exactly like Fortnite but has very many similar elements. You have to search for resources, scavenge, hide, and kill. Another really important aspect of the game is base building as well as an exploration of the spooky cave system that runs underneath the entire island.

#1. Fallout

Fallout series (Image credits: Eneba)

The Fallout series of games is all about surviving in a harsh post-apocalyptic world called the Wasteland. Nuclear war has ravaged the world, and now roguish humans, raiders, mutants, and monsters stalk the streets. You must leave the safety of your vault and venture out to hunt for resources and nourishment.

With each installment of the game having a unique and interesting story tying the game together, the Fallout series however resembles Fortnite in the kind of gunplay and survival elements in the gameplay. Crafting remains central to the Fallout series as well, and you can create or find bigger and better weapons to keep those enemies at bay.