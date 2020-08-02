3 best offline games like PUBG

PUBG is popular for its battle royale style of gameplay, so much so that it might be the biggest game in the genre now, with more fans worldwide than any other game.

PUBG is an online multiplayer game about survival and elimination. While the game has become very popular lately, some players still want to experience the simplicity of offline games. Although the battle royale kind of gameplay is not possible without an internet connection, there are other aspects of PUBG gameplay that you will find in a few other games.

Three best offline games like PUBG

State of Decay

Image courtesy: MobyGames

The original State of Decay is a horror-survival game, and while you’re not battling it out with other human survivors, there will be zombies who are out to get you. State of Decay is an offline game that has a lot of scavenging, crafting, strategizing, and base building.

The game has a story mode, a sandbox survival mode, and even an added DLC. Just like PUBG, the action will keep you on your toes.

Borderlands 2

Image courtesy: Eneba

Set in the hostile planet of Pandora, where there are hordes of monsters, psychos, and other humans who are threatening to kill you, Borderlands 2 is a game that boasts of a great gun gameplay.

You play as a vault hunter, who is pitted against the evil mastermind- Handsome Jack, and have to scavenge, craft, and fight with a huge arsenal of guns at your disposal. You need to keep yourself safe in the harsh environment you’ve been thrown in.

Fallout

Image courtesy: Polygon

The Fallout series is amazing at the offline survival gameplay. The world has been devastated by an apocalypse and has turned into a Wasteland infested by irradiated bugs as well as mutants, who want to kill you.

It is up to the player to survive the Wasteland by scavenging, crafting, and building. Even though not a battle royale, the Fallout gameplay really will make you think of the same survival feel of PUBG.