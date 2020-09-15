3 best offline games like PUBG Mobile under 100 MB after the ban

Battle royale games like PUBG Mobile have become some of the most popular mobile offerings in the industry, and for a good reason. The tight-knit and action-packed matches, where you need to scavenge for weapons and gear and survive till the end, are exciting as well as challenging for players.

However, BR games are mostly online multiplayer titles, and if you have a dodgy internet service provider, it can be challenging to play offerings like PUBG Mobile. Thankfully, there are a few offline games that have a similar, if not the same, gameplay, and which take up less space on your device.

Three best offline games like PUBG Mobile under 100 MB

1) Survival Battleground Free Fire

Survival Battleground Free Fire is one of those offline games that you can play when you want to eliminate players en route to securing victory, much like you can do in PUBG Mobile.

The game focuses a lot on the third-person shooting gameplay and allows you to use a sizable arsenal of weapons to get rid of enemies on the battlefield. It also has several levels that you can try, and has a very military feel to it.

Features:

Real-world map

Military vehicles

Target shooting weapons

Decent graphics

Size: 89MB

2) Battle Craft Survival

Battle Craft Survival is an offline game that focuses on PUBG Mobile-like gameplay, or at least is the closest you can get to the latter among offline titles. You enter a map with several enemies and must shoot to kill.

The game has pixelated blocky textures, which will remind you of titles like Minecraft. The simplistic graphics are very enjoyable and add a touch of goofiness to the play, which is otherwise very much focused on tactical shooting and fighting.

Features:

Pixel graphics and blocky characters

Survive in a shootout

You can buy any pixel cube elite skin

Get the best weapons and take down your enemies

Size: 67MB

3) PvP Shooting Battle

PvP Shooting Battle manages to do justice to the goodwill of battle royale games like PUBG Mobile both in the offline and online modes of gameplay. There is a single-player mode that players can play, and also a multiplayer one for a real BR experience.

With easy-to-master mobile controls, different game modes and missions to enjoy, as well as decent graphics, this title should be the next offline shooting game that you try. Lastly, the shooting mechanism in this game has been made very well, providing a comfortable experience.

Features:

Offline single-player mode

Online multiplayer mode

Many types of weapons

Army military war mode

Size: 88MB