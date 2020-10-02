3 best offline games like PUBG Mobile under 50 MB

Post its release, PUBG Mobile took the world by storm with its action-packed battle royale gameplay. But following its recent ban in India, many fans have been left devastated by the loss of their favourite mobile game. But even when PUBG Mobile was around, it targeted audiences that had decent mobile phones and a reliable internet connection.

A sophisticated title like PUBG Mobile wouldn’t have performed well on low-end devices, and since it was a multiplayer offering, an internet connection was also essential.

However, not all of us have those things handy, though we still want to play badass BR games. That’s when we can turn to a few similar titles that are both offline and also don’t take up too much memory on our mobile phones.

Three most suitable alternatives to PUBG Mobile under 50 MB

1) Stickman Battle Royale

Image credits: APKPure.com

Stickman Battle Royale combines simple 2D graphics with the incredible battle royale gameplay inspired by games such as PUBG Mobile to create a masterpiece playable on low-end mobile phones without WiFi.

This title has gameplay elements involving stick figures landing on a map and fighting the hundred other AI-generated enemies to survive till the end. With a large enough map to freely explore, as well as an incredible arsenal of weapons, this is a wise choice when it comes to offline games like PUBG Mobile.

Advertisement

Size: 21MB

Download the game here.

2) Pixel Shooting 3D

Image credits: APKPure.com

If you have ever been a fan of both PUBG Mobile and Minecraft, then you’ll love Pixel Shooting 3D, since it is a delightful mixture of these games.

With graphics that resemble Minecraft’s pixelated textures, and gameplay inspired by PUBG Mobile’s classic BR mode, it manages to create a title that’s both fun and deadly!

You have to pick from the five unique maps and kickstart a challenge of survival against plenty of mercenaries who will be hunting you down.

Size: 17MB

Download the game here.

3) Fire Battleground: Free Squad Survival Games 2020

Image credits: APKPure.com

Advertisement

While there are plenty of games that have tried to rip off the gameplay of PUBG Mobile and other FPS games like Call of Duty Mobile, Fire Battleground manages to do a decent job. It includes more than just one kind of game mode and gives you a bit of choice when it comes to gameplay.

Additionally, this title allows you to play as a commando who drops down on to the battleground and protects yourself from the hordes of enemies prowling the map to kill you. With over 1 million downloads and a fair bit of positive reviews, this game seems like an excellent offline alternative to PUBG Mobile.

Size: 34MB

Download the game here.