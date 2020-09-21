3 best offline games like PUBG Mobile Lite under 100MB

Since the ban on PUBG Mobile Lite in India, it has been on the top of gaming news on every platform. Fans of the game were disappointed that they would no longer play their favorite battle royale online game.

However, there is no shortage of great alternatives to PUBG Mobile Lite, even offline ones. If you have an Internet connection that you cannot trust to remain stable, you might want to try playing one of these offline games instead.

Three best offline games like PUBG Mobile Lite under 100MB

1) Survival Battleground Free Fire

Size: 89MB

Survival Battleground Free Fire (Image credits: APKPure.com)

Survival Battleground Free Fire is a shooting game that attempts to recreate game elements inspired by PUBG Mobile Lite. The game has an offline single-player mode for players to enjoy the vicious battle royale like experience without using the internet.

The game features several different game modes on a variety of maps, including zombie modes, sniper modes, etc. These game modes allow the player to enhance and brush up their shooting skills as they take on multiple enemies all at once and survive till the end, which is guaranteed to remind you of the challenging gameplay of PUBG Mobile Lite.

The game has decent graphics for its size and has a distinctly military feel to it, both in terms of looks as well as gameplay.

2) PVP Shooting Battle 2020

Advertisement

Size: 88MB

PvP Shooting Battle (Image credits: APKPure.com)

PVP Shooting Battle is a PUBG Mobile Lite inspired game that has both offline single-player and online multiplayer modes for players to enjoy. The game has over 20 different offline missions for the player to undertake, all including lots of action-packed goals to attain.

With more than a few maps to play on and lots of cool weapons and gear to collect, PVP Battle is a great shooting game that also allows for a lot of customization when it comes to creating your character. Moreover, weapons and gear can also be customized and upgraded as you progress through the game.

The map can be explored using vehicles like cars and trucks, like in PUBG Mobile Lite and the shooting interface of the game is simple enough that any PUBG Mobile Lite player can master it in no time.

3) Free Squad Survival Battlegrounds

Size: 65MB

Free Squad Survival Battlegrounds (Image credits: APKPure.com)

Free Squad Survival Battlegrounds is an alternative to PUBG Mobile Lite that offers offline single-player gameplay but manages to recreate the spirit of battle royale as closely as possible.

The game has several game modes, including survival mode and war mode, in which the players have different challenges to overcome. The player will have to tackle several enemies at once, using the decently-sized arsenal of weapons that the game provides to them.

Like in PUBG Mobile Lite, you can explore the maps of the game using various vehicles and can also hide in the grass or trenches to stealthily attack the enemies that are out to get you.