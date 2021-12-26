3 best offline games like PUBG Mobile Lite for Android devices

PUBG Mobile Lite is an intense Battle Royale shooter that suits low-end Android devices. Krafton has done a brilliant job optimizing a PUBG Mobile-like gameplay experience for 2 GB smartphones, which has also earned the game a strong and loyal fan base.

However, being a BR shooter, it is impossible to play PUBG Mobile Lite without internet connectivity as the game lacks offline mode. Players can find other offline shooters on the Play Store that they can download as an alternative to PUBG Mobile Lite.

What are the best offline alternatives of PUBG Mobile Lite in the Google Play Store

1) Cover Fire: Offline Shooting

Cover Fire: Offline Shooting (Image via Viva Games Studios)

The offline shooter features various campaigns and other modes that users can play online as well as offline. The not-so-complex controls and low-level system requirements make Cover Fire: Offline Shooting a suitable game for lower-end smartphones.

Moreover, it is also a decent alternative to PUBG Mobile Lite if users are looking for an offline shooter.

Download here.

2) PVP Shooting Battle 2020 Online and Offline game

PVP Shooting Battle 2020 Online and Offline game (Image via MaxPlay Games)

PVP Shooting Battle 2020 is another shooter that offers offline mission mode as well as online options. The online mode features PvP BR matches like PUBG Mobile Lite, suitable for most entry-level Android devices.

Decent graphics for low-end devices with various guns work in favor of PVP Shooting Battle 2020 Online and Offline game.

Download here.

3) BattleOps | Offline Game

BattleOps | Offline Game (Image via Techouse Games)

BattleOps is another free-to-play offline shooter available in the Play Store that is meant for low-end Android smartphones. There are game modes like Zombie mode, Story mode (Campaign), and PvP offline.

Players can also customize their controls in BattleOps with an FPS setting. In addition, gamers can also use automatic shooting.

Download here.

Note: The list is not in any particular order and reflects the writer's individual opinion. Futhermore, PUBG Mobile Lite is banned in India. Players are advised to avoid playing the game.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha